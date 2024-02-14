Ceva, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 14, 2024 -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Financial results for the fourth quarter and all periods presented reflect Ceva's continuing operations only, with the Intrinsix business reflected as a discontinued operation, unless otherwise noted.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: "Our fourth quarter revenues were in line with our expectations, despite the challenges in the markets we served. I am proud of how we managed to significantly improve our profitability and earnings power through our focus on operating efficiency. Our royalty business grew for the third consecutive quarter and returned to year-over-year growth, driven by a recovery in mobile and strength across consumer IoT and industrial IoT end markets. Although our licensing revenue fell short of our expectations in the quarter, we continue to see myriad licensing opportunities for our diversified technology portfolio and expect to enhance our range of products as we push forward in developing new AI-related offerings."

Mr. Panush continued: "Looking back on my first year as CEO of Ceva, we have made significant progress in returning the Company to a pure IP licensing and royalty business model, where we see the greatest potential for success. We have established Ceva as the trusted partner for semiconductor companies and OEMs who need our IP to enable three fundamental use cases required by smart edge devices – the ability to connect, sense and infer data, more reliably and efficiently. Our wireless communications market leadership continues to go from strength to strength as illustrated by the 1.2 billion smart edge IoT devices and more than 280 million smartphones wirelessly connected by our IP in 2023 alone. In sense and inference, we have bolstered our product offerings during the year with the introduction of our NPU family for edge AI and through the acquisition of spatial audio software from VisiSonics. Overall, our leading-edge IP portfolio, combined with our focus on execution and delivering profitable growth, will position Ceva well to help our customers succeed and drive shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Review

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $24.2 million, a 20% decrease compared to $30.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. Licensing and related revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.8 million, compared to $19.4 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.3 million, an increase of 13% when compared to $10.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022.

During the quarter, seventeen IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including Wi-Fi 6 for industrial IoT, consumer devices and access points, Bluetooth for IoT and medical-grade hearables, 5G RedCap and cellular IoT modems, audio for hearables and wearables, and AI for automotive ADAS. Two of the deals signed were with OEMs and three were first-time customers.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 91%, as compared to 89% in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.8 million, as compared to a GAAP operating income of $1.0 million for the same period in 2022. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $8.1 million, as compared to a GAAP net income of $4.5 million reported for the same period in 2022. GAAP diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.34, as compared to GAAP diluted income per share of $0.19 for the same period in 2022.

GAAP net profit including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million, as compared to GAAP net income with the discontinued operation of $1.9 million for the same quarter last year. GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.16, as compared to GAAP diluted income per share with the discontinued operation of $0.08 for the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 92%, as compared to 90% for the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million, as compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $6.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $2.3 million and $0.10, respectively, compared with Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $7.0 million and $0.29, respectively, reported for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.4 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation of $5.6 million for the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.10, as compared to Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation of $0.23 for the same period in 2022.

Full Year 2023 Review

Total revenue for 2023 was $97.4 million, a decrease of 19%, when compared to $120.6 million reported for 2022. Licensing and related revenue for 2023 was $57.6 million, a decrease of 23%, when compared to $75.2 million reported for 2022. Royalty revenue for 2023 was $39.9 million, representing a decrease of 12%, as compared to $45.4 million reported for 2022.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added: "We are pleased to finish 2023 with our highest royalty revenue quarter of the year and non-GAAP earnings per share that exceeded our expectations. 2023 overall was a transformational year for Ceva, as we realigned our resources to focus on the key growth markets of automotive, consumer, industrial, and infrastructure. As we enter 2024, we are laser-focused on profitable growth and remaining agile to deal with any challenges. In addition, following the divestment of the non-core Intrinsix design services business, our balance sheet has been significantly bolstered, which ensures we are well positioned to pursue non-organic investments that can accelerate the company's growth in the coming years."

In 2023, 53 licensing deals were concluded, including 10 with OEMs and 13 for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 IP. More than 1.6 billion Ceva-powered smart edge devices were shipped, including record cellular IoT device shipments of 130 million units, more than 950 million Bluetooth devices, of which more than 100 million were Wi-Fi + Bluetooth combo devices.

GAAP operating loss for 2023 was $13.5 million, as compared to a GAAP operating income of $3.9 million reported for 2022. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for 2023 were $18.4 million and $0.79, respectively, compared to GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share of $13.9 million and $0.60, respectively, reported for 2022.

GAAP net loss including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $11.9 million as compared to GAAP net loss including the discontinued operation of $23.2 million reported for 2022. GAAP diluted loss per share including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $0.51, compared to GAAP diluted loss per share including the discontinued operation of $1.00 reported for 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income for 2023 was $3.6 million, compared with $27.0 million reported for 2022. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2023 were $4.4 million and $0.18, respectively, compared to $23.6 million and $0.98 reported for 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Ceva to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding interest in and licensing opportunities for Ceva's diversified technology portfolio, expectations regarding enhancing Ceva's range of products and AI-related offerings, Ceva's positioning for driving shareholder value, Ceva's focus on profitable growth and agility to deal with challenges, and positioning to pursue non-organic investments that can accelerate the company's growth in the coming years. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing Ceva results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of Ceva's technologies and products incorporating Ceva's technologies to achieve market acceptance; Ceva's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the cyclical nature of and general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; Ceva's ability to diversify its royalty streams and license revenues; Ceva's ability to continue to generate significant revenues from the handset baseband market and to penetrate new markets; instability and disruptions related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict; and general market conditions and other risks relating to Ceva's business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. Ceva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.07 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.1 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.8 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million, (c) impairment cost of $0.3 million associated with the closing of an office and (d) $1.3 million associated with retirement expenses of executives.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.1 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with business acquisitions, (d) $0.1 million income associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (e) $1.3 million tax charges, an impact as a result of the completion of a tax audit for prior years and (f) $4.5 million tax charges, including one-time write off of a deferred tax asset related to Section 174 (US tax regulations). Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.8 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million, (c) $0.2 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (d) $0.3 million relating to impairment of closed office, (e) impairment expenses of $1.3 million relating to retirement of executives and (e) $3.5 million income associated with Section 174 (US tax regulations).

Non-GAAP gross margin 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.8 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.7 million and (b) amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles of $2.6 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for 2023 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.5 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, and (c) $0.6 million of costs associated with business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating income for 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $13.3 million, (b) amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles of $8.2 million, (c) impairment cost of $0.3 million associated with the closing of an office, and (d) $1.3 million associated with retirement expenses of executives.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2023 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.5 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, (c) $0.6 million associated with business acquisition, (d) $1.3 tax charges, an impact as a result of the completion of a tax audit for prior years, and (e) $4.5 million tax charges, including one-time write off of a deferred tax asset related to Section 174 (US tax regulations).

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2022 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $13.3 million, (b) amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles of $8.2 million, (c) $2.0 million, net of taxes, associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (d) $15.8 million write-off of a deferred tax asset, including withholding tax assets that we will not be able to utilize as a tax credit, (e) $0.3 million associated with the closing of an office, (f) $1.3 million associated with retirement expenses of executives, and (g) $3.5 million income related to Section 174 (US tax regulations).

Non-GAAP net income with the discontinued operation for 2023 was $2.4 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $18.8 million reported for 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted income per share with the disconnected operation for 2023 was $0.10, as compared to non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.78 reported for 2022.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

