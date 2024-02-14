Logic Fruit Welcomes Vishal Sinha as a People Management Consultant

Delhi/NCR, India -- Feb 14, 2024 -- Logic Fruit Technologies feels immense pleasure to announce the appointment of Mr. Vishal Sinha as a People Management Consultant.

With over 24+ years of extensive experience in people management, Mr. Sinha brings profound expertise in business operations management, CRM, and HR-related functions. He has held pivotal roles in people strategy and management within the realms of real estate, HR, business operations, customer relationships, and client account management.

He has garnered invaluable insights and honed his skills while serving distinguished IT/ITES and banking financial organizations such as Macquarie Bank, Sapient, Capgemini (formerly Aricent), Genpact, HCL Technologies, and Ericsson.

In his most recent role, Mr. Sinha spearheaded the strategic partner management portfolio for Jubilant Foodworks, India’s largest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain encompassing renowned brands like Domino’s, Dunkin’, Popeyes, and several others.

He is widely acknowledged by his former colleagues and clients for his exceptional social and emotional intelligence, as well as his adeptness in handling complex and irate customers across diverse domains and geographies.

“I’m thrilled to start my journey here and look forward to using my skills and experience to contribute. People are our greatest assets at Logic-Fruit, and by focusing on their needs, we can enhance customer experience, boost employee engagement, and drive the organization’s success and growth.” Said Mr. Vishal Sinha, People Management Consultant at Logic Fruit Technologies

Congratulations and a warm welcome to Logic Fruit Technologies! We’re delighted to have you join us. Your skills will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to LFT. On behalf of the management and the entire LFT team, we extend our best wishes to you.





