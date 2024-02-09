Arm shares jump 50% on AI, China boosts to results
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (February 9, 2024)
Arm’s share price jumped by 48 percent as the processor IP licensor announced a solid quarter boosted by demand for artificial intelligence processors and a jump in sales to China.
Arm Holdings plc, recently returned to the stock market, announced revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, of US$824 million up 14 percent year-on-year. Sequentially Arm lifted its revenue by 2.2 percent from US$806 million. The non-GAAP net profit was US$338 million up 17 percent y-on-y.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- Arm China profit falls 90%
- Arm China lays off 14% of staff
- Apple and Samsung Garner 50% of Global Smartphone Market and 90% of Its Profits
- Android takes almost 50% share of worldwide smart phone market
- Kalray and Arm to collaborate to bring data intensive processing and AI acceleration DPU solutions to the global Arm ecosystem
Breaking News
- RISC-V Processors Addressing Edge AI Devices to Reach 129 Million Shipments by 2030
- Renesas to Acquire PCB Design Software Leader Altium to Make Electronics Design Accessible to Broader Market and Accelerate Innovation
- Ceva, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
- OpenTitan® Partnership Makes History as First Open-Source Silicon Project to Reach Commercial Availability
- zeroRISC, Nuvoton and Winbond Join Forces to Deliver the First Commercial Product Based on the OpenTitan® Open-Source Secure Silicon Platform
Most Popular
- Nordic Semiconductor and Arm reaffirm partnership with licensing agreement for latest low power processor designs, software platforms, and security IP
- zeroRISC, Nuvoton and Winbond Join Forces to Deliver the First Commercial Product Based on the OpenTitan® Open-Source Secure Silicon Platform
- OpenTitan® Partnership Makes History as First Open-Source Silicon Project to Reach Commercial Availability
- Ceva, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
- Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $5 Billion from the CHIPS and Science Act for Research, Development, and Workforce