AccelerComm® Joins Open Compute Project Foundation Focusing on Evenstar Modular Open RAN Radio Unit Reference Design

Company’s Optimized IP for Equalization and Estimation will Bring Performance Acceleration and Spectral Efficiency to Open Infrastructure Project

Southampton, UK – February 15, 2024 -- AccelerComm®, the Layer 1 5G IP specialists, today announced that it has joined the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), a non-profit organization bringing hyperscale innovations to all, as a Community Member, and will be a key partner, collaborating on the Evenstar modular Open RAN Radio Unit (RU) reference design project. AccelerComm’s optimized IP for Equalization and Estimation can be implemented into the RU as part of the Evenstar modular reference platform delivering significant performance improvements and showcasing the potential for the IP to deliver increased spectral efficiency in both the RU and the DU (Distributed Unit), while also being Telecom Infra Project (TIP)-compliant Open RAN.

The Evenstar Project is a collaborative effort to accelerate the adoption of open radio access networks (RANs) through simplified, flexible, and efficient RAN technologies. It is aligned with both 3GPP and O-RAN specifications and works in collaboration with the TIP OpenRAN Project Group. The project was initiated by Meta and then transitioned to the OCP in June 2023 after three years of development by the company’s engineers alongside ecosystem partners.

“Open approaches to telecoms infrastructure development offer huge potential to catalyse 5G innovation, leveraging a rich and broad ecosystem of specialist vendors collaborating to drive technical breakthroughs and developments”, said Will Brown, Terrestrial Networks Product Director at AccelerComm®.

High spectral efficiency is crucial in enabling cellular and other radio networks to deliver sufficient capacity, high data rates, good coverage, and high quality-of-service. Improvements to spectral efficiency can also be used to significantly reduce infrastructure equipment and operational power consumption, with less equipment needed to provide the same network performance. AccelerComm® provides complete physical layer IP solutions and components which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solve the challenges that would otherwise limit the throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G, by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

“However, while there has been much focus on interoperability, these projects must also focus on system performance. We are excited to be joining OCP and explore bringing our acceleration IP into the Evenstar project to maximise 5G radio performance.”

“The Evenstar project represents a significant milestone in the road towards a truly open RAN, offering huge benefits to the mobile operator community and ultimately end-users”, said Bijan Nowroozi, Chief Technology Officer of the Open Compute Project Foundation.

“However, the strength of this project lies in the quality of its participants and their ability to deliver high-performance solutions which are cost-effective and easy to deploy. We are delighted to welcome AccelerComm® to the OCP Community and are excited for the potential of their acceleration and optimisation IP to help bring optimal performance to this project.”

About AccelerComm®

AccelerComm® provides complete physical layer IP solutions and components which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solve the challenges that would otherwise limit the throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G, by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength. The company is active in a number of industry associations including the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com .





