IP block secures FPGAs with one external IC

By Steve Bush , ElectronicsWeekly (February 9, 2024)

Protecting against IP theft, and to prevent contract manufacture hardware counterfeiting, ‘FPGA Lock’ from Nial Stewart Developments is an intellectual property block for FPGAs that communicates with Microchip’s SOT-23 ATSHA204A crypo-authentication IC.

The cores uses generic Intel altsyncram and Xilinx 7 series blockram macros and occupies ~720 registers and two ram blocks.

