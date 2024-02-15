Blumind Harnesses Analog for Ultra Low Power Intelligence

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (February 15, 2024)

Canadian startup Blumind recently developed an analog computing architecture for ultra-low power AI acceleration of sensor data, Blumind CEO Roger Levinson told EE Times. The company hopes to enable widespread intelligence in Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

“The challenge is, we need to have intelligence in the sensor, but we do have a serious power and cost problem,” Levinson said. “And how do we maintain enough flexibility to make this useful?”

Advanced process nodes aren’t cost effective for tiny chips used in tens of hundreds of millions of units in the IoT. Combine this with the fragmentation of the IoT market, the need for application-specific silicon, and the requirement for zero additional power consumption and it’s easy to see why the IoT has been slow to adopt AI, Levinson said.

Click here to read more ...













