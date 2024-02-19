Logic Fruit's ARINC Innovation Journey: Delivering Diverse Products to DRDO Labs

New Delhi, India -- February 19, 2024 – Logic Fruit Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions in the aerospace and defense sectors, proudly announces its successful venture into ARINC innovation, culminating in delivering a range of high-quality products to DRDO Labs.

With a strong foundation built on extensive experience collaborating with esteemed entities such as DRDO labs, ISRO labs, and private defense companies, Logic Fruit Technologies has consistently delivered superior-quality products primed for real-world deployment.

Among the standout products, Logic Fruit delivered to DRDO labs are the ARINC 818 Video Protocol Analyzer, HDMI / DVI-ARINC 818 Video Converter, STANAG 3350 Class B/C to DVI Video Converter, DVI to STANAG 3350 Class B/C Video Converter, ARINC 818 to HDMI/DVI Video Converter, and the 15″ STANAG Monitor, alongside the 15″ ARINC 818 Monitor.

“Our ARINC innovation is a testament to our dedication to meeting DRDO labs’ exacting standards, Our journey from initial concept to final product delivery highlights our commitment to providing adaptable solutions that truly serve our clients’ evolving needs.” said Shashank Chaurasia, Business Unit Head at Logic Fruit Technologies

Logic Fruit Technologies extends its sincere gratitude to DRDO for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey.

About Us:

Logic Fruit Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance computing embedded solutions, specializing in innovative designs and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on creating products that enhance connectivity and communication, Logic Fruit Technologies continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of electronics.

Logic Fruit provides end-to-end solutions, from conception to finished product, and has a wealth of experience in a variety of high-speed digital protocols and communication buses. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a decade of experience, Logic Fruit Technologies is a trusted partner for companies seeking innovative and reliable embedded solutions.





