M31 Launches PCI-SIG Certified PCIe 5.0 PHY IP, Partnering with SSD Storage Chipmaker InnoGrit to Advance the Next-Generation PCIe 5.0

Hsinchu, Taiwan - February 20, 2024 -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), a leading global provider of silicon intellectual property (IP), today announced that the PCIe 5.0 PHY IP has obtained the official certification mark from PCI-SIG as a high-performance solution that complies with PCI-SIG standards. Additionally, the IP has been adopted by the globally renowned SSD storage chipmaker­InnoGrit for use in next-generation SSD storage chips.

With the continuous improvement of processor performance, the demand for upgrading the read and transfer speeds of SSD storage chips has been driven by Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe), which is used for the data transfer of solid state drives (SSDs), graphics cards, and other hardware, playing a crucial role in data transfer within storage chips and has become the mainstream transfer interface. PCI-SIG, as an open industry standard PCI specification alliance, consists of more than 900 leading industry member companies to formulate industry standard specifications that meet the needs of its members, and PCI-SIG official certification serves as a benchmark standard adopted by the industry for PCIe products. However, obtaining official certification from PCI-SIG is no easy feat, as it requires rigorous adherence to PCI-SIG's strict consistency standard tests to ensure compliance with PCIe standards and interoperability and consistency among various products.

The PCIe 5.0 PHY IP developed by M31 provides high performance, multi-channel functionality and low-power architecture for high bandwidth applications, and has already completed 12-nanometer silicon validation, with maximum speeds up to 32Gbps. This IP integrates high-speed mixed-signal circuits to support a full series of PCIe 5.0 Base applications, and can accommodate both consumer electronics and enterprise-level server computing at significantly higher speeds. In addition, the design and development strictly follow the international PCI-SIG interface specification, and further pass the official PCI-SIG rigorous standards test, formally listed in the official PCI-SIG integration list. Therefore, customers can rest assured that they can adopt M31’s officially certified PCIe IP to meet their application needs.





