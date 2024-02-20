T2M-IP Unveils the 12-bit 4Gsps ADC Silicon-Proven IP Core with Cutting-Edge Features, Silicon Proven and Ready to License
February 19, 2024 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider and technology experts, is proud to announce the release of its groundbreaking dual-channel 12-bit, 4Gsps Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) silicon-proven IP core for licensing. This cutting-edge IP core sets new standards in high-speed data conversion, offering unparalleled performance and versatility for a wide range of applications.
Key Features of the 12-bit 4Gsps ADC IP Core include:
- Dual-channel design for increased flexibility and efficiency.
- Differential Analog input ensuring accurate signal acquisition.
- Integrated internal reference generator, eliminating the need for external components and simplifying system design.
- Low power consumption, making it ideal for power-sensitive applications.
- Operating temperature range from -40°C to +125°C, ensuring reliability in harsh environments.
- Self-calibrating ADC with algorithms for offset, gain, and skew error correction, ensuring consistent and accurate performance over time.
- Background calibration algorithms to track Process, Voltage, and Temperature (PVT) variations, maintaining optimal performance under changing conditions.
- Parallel port addressable control for flexible digital control and debug of the calibration engine, enhancing ease of integration and system debugging.
This state-of-the-art ADC IP Core is poised to revolutionize various industries, including:
- 5G and LTE infrastructure, enabling high-speed data processing and transmission.
- RF/Wireless receivers, ensuring precise signal acquisition and analysis.
- Industrial instrumentation, facilitating accurate data capture for monitoring and control systems.
- WIFI technology, enhancing data throughput and reliability in wireless communication systems.
- Electronic surveillance, providing high-resolution data capture for security and monitoring applications.
Deliverables for licensing the 12-bit 4Gsps ADC IP Core include a comprehensive package comprising:
- Datasheet providing detailed specifications and performance characteristics.
- Hard Macro (GDSII) for seamless integration into ASIC designs.
- Characterization Report (as applicable) validating performance across various conditions.
- Abstract View (LEF) for efficient physical design implementation.
- Integration and Customer Support to assist customers in optimizing integration and addressing any technical queries.
Availability: These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
