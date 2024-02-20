Xiphera Releases High-Speed ECC Accelerator
The new IP core extends Xiphera’s offering for high-performance solutions and applications, providing both significant speed and comprehensive support of multiple elliptic curves.
February 20, 2024 -- Xiphera releases the high-speed ECC Accelerator for the Asymmetric Cryptography product family. The new IP core continues the expansion of the high-speed and extreme-speed IP core offering in Xiphera’s portfolio. The ECC Accelerator provides both significant speed and comprehensive support of multiple curves and is especially suitable for applications requiring very high speeds, performing over a thousand operations per second. Xiphera’s ECC Accelerator brings advanced security for e.g., telecommunications, data centres, cloud, hyperscalers, and payment applications.
Elliptic curves are a key building block in modern information infrastructure used both for key exchange and digital signatures. They are used, for example, in the TLS protocol. With the looming quantum threat for traditional asymmetric cryptography, elliptic curves will be used for years to come in a hybrid scheme along with Post-Quantum Cryptography.
Xiphera’s offering for NIST Curves in the Asymmetric Cryptography family also includes the compact variants of the ECC IP cores, which are optimised to be as small as possible for applications requiring minimal footprint and resource usage. The new high-speed ECC Accelerator offers a speed-up of tens of times faster than the compact IP cores. The ECC Accelerator natively supports all NIST P-curves, and the curve can be switched on the fly. The different curves provide different levels of security and the execution speed varies accordingly. The IP core allows for easy configuration also for other elliptic curves than NIST P-curves, including customer-specific curves.
Internal high-level block diagram of Xiphera’s high-speed ECC Accelerator IP core (XIP4200H).
The ECC Accelerator provides comprehensive protection against side-channel attacks. Like all Xiphera’s IP cores, the ECC Accelerator protects against timing-based attacks by having constant time operations regardless of its input. The IP core has also been hardened against advanced side-channel attacks including DPA (Differential Power Analysis).
For more information, visit the product page. Open the full product brief in PDF.
|
Search Silicon IP
Xiphera Ltd. Hot IP
Related News
- Flex Logix Joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator IP Alliance to Enable Fast, Low Power, Reconfigurable SoC's
- Innatera Productizes SNN Accelerator As "Neuromorphic Microcontroller"
- AccelerComm Expands LDPC Accelerator IP Licenses for 5G Cloud RAN High-Capacity Solutions
- VSORA to Receive $13.18 Million in Funding from the European Innovation Council Accelerator Program
- Neurxcore Introduces Innovative NPU Product Line for AI Inference Applications, Powered by NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerator Technology
Breaking News
- Samsung Electronics Collaborates With Arm on Optimized Next Gen Cortex-X CPU Using Samsung Foundry's Latest GAA Process Technology
- Intel and Cadence Expand Partnership to Enable Best-in-Class SoC Design on Intel's Advanced Processes
- Xiphera Releases High-Speed ECC Accelerator
- M31 Launches PCI-SIG Certified PCIe 5.0 PHY IP, Partnering with SSD Storage Chipmaker InnoGrit to Advance the Next-Generation PCIe 5.0
- T2M-IP Unveils the 12-bit 4Gsps ADC Silicon-Proven IP Core with Cutting-Edge Features, Silicon Proven and Ready to License
Most Popular
- GlobalFoundries and Biden-Harris Administration Announce CHIPS and Science Act Funding for Essential Chip Manufacturing
- What does Renesas' acquisition of PCB toolmaker Altium mean?
- Renesas to Acquire PCB Design Software Leader Altium to Make Electronics Design Accessible to Broader Market and Accelerate Innovation
- Intel and Cadence Expand Partnership to Enable Best-in-Class SoC Design on Intel's Advanced Processes
- Imec launches the first design pathfinding process design kit for N2 node
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page