DPA- and FIA-resistant Ultra High Bandwidth FortiCrypt AES IP core
Rapid Silicon Leads the Way with First Complete Open-Source FPGA EDA Tool-Chain
The industry first end-to-end 100% open-source FPGA SDK and Compiler
LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 – Rapid Silicon, leading provider of AI and intelligent edge-focused FPGAs based on open-source technology, today announced its release of Raptor Design Suite, a groundbreaking advancement in the open-source EDA development. This marks a significant shift for Rapid Silicon, as it transitions from a hybrid model to a full open-source model, embracing a 100% open-source flow.
The launch of Raptor Design Suite signifies a game-changing moment for the EDA industry, offering unparalleled accessibility and flexibility to designers worldwide. With a comprehensive array of features, Raptor Design Suite empowers users with a complete end-to-end open-source tool flow.
Key features of Raptor Design Suite include:
- A FOEDAG-based open-source GUI that integrates all FPGA development tools into a single interface
- The successful amalgamation of the generative AI-enabled RapidGPT platform
- Seamless compatibility with third-party applications, including Visual Studio Code
- Significant enhancements of functionality and performance for Yosys (Synthesis) and VPR (Place & Route)
- Integration with proprietary utilities for bitstream generation, JTAG programming, debugging, and an On-chip Logic Analyzer
- LiteX framework support with over 50 soft IPs for seamless IP integration.
“This is an exciting milestone for the EDA community,” said Vaughn Betz, Professor of Electrical Engineering at University of Toronto. “The Raptor tool chain represents an end-to-end SDK that is entirely open-source, allowing researchers and developers to experiment with and augment any part of the stack. Design engineers stand to benefit greatly from the resulting enhancements.”
“We are pleased to announce the Raptor Design Suite, the industry’s first end-to-end 100% open-source FPGA SDK and Compiler,” said Alain Dargelas, VP of Software at Rapid Silicon. “With features ranging from an IP catalog to AI-powered assistance, GUI, synthesis, place and route, device configuration, and simulation, Raptor Design Suite sets a new standard for FPGA development.”
Raptor Design Suite is available under the GPL3 license, reflecting Rapid Silicon’s commitment to open collaboration and innovation. For customers interested in proprietary licensing options, inquiries can be directed to sales@rapidsilicon.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Xilinx Leads Teams with EDA Leaders to Tackle Ultra High-Capacity FPGA Design Verification
- Rapid Silicon's Raptor Software Out-Performs All EDA Tools in the Industry
- Gowin Semiconductor Adds Ubuntu Support to their Gowin EDA FPGA Software for Improved Artificial Intelligence and IoT Development Toolchain Integration
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces Release of the New GOWIN EDA Tools for Improved Performance on New FPGA Product Families
- S2C Leads FPGA Prototyping with Support for Xilinx Next Generation Virtex UltraScale 440 FPGA
Breaking News
- Samsung Electronics Collaborates With Arm on Optimized Next Gen Cortex-X CPU Using Samsung Foundry's Latest GAA Process Technology
- Intel and Cadence Expand Partnership to Enable Best-in-Class SoC Design on Intel's Advanced Processes
- Xiphera Releases High-Speed ECC Accelerator
- M31 Launches PCI-SIG Certified PCIe 5.0 PHY IP, Partnering with SSD Storage Chipmaker InnoGrit to Advance the Next-Generation PCIe 5.0
- T2M-IP Unveils the 12-bit 4Gsps ADC Silicon-Proven IP Core with Cutting-Edge Features, Silicon Proven and Ready to License
Most Popular
- GlobalFoundries and Biden-Harris Administration Announce CHIPS and Science Act Funding for Essential Chip Manufacturing
- What does Renesas' acquisition of PCB toolmaker Altium mean?
- Renesas to Acquire PCB Design Software Leader Altium to Make Electronics Design Accessible to Broader Market and Accelerate Innovation
- Intel and Cadence Expand Partnership to Enable Best-in-Class SoC Design on Intel's Advanced Processes
- Imec launches the first design pathfinding process design kit for N2 node
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page