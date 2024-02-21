Secure-IC's Securyzr™ High-performance AES-XTS accelerator - optional SCA protection
Analog Bits Expands Engineering Presence by Opening a Design Center in Europe
Analog Bits opens State-of-the-Art design center to expand product line and capacity in Prague, Czech Republic
Sunnyvale, CA, February 21, 2024 - Analog Bits, the industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions has expanded its engineering capacity by opening its Prague Design Center.
“Analog Bits has excelled in developing industry leading IP for our customers with best-in-class performance and power,” said Mahesh Tirupattur, Executive Vice President at Analog Bits. “To do this, we have always hired talented Engineers who want to impact the world. We are excited to expand our capabilities that have been built over the last three decades to the enthusiastic, intelligent and passionate team in Prague. This milestone of expansion is strategic for our future growth and commitments to our customers.”
About Analog Bits
Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. (www.analogbits.com) is the leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Our products include precision clocking macros, Sensors, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/Os. With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35um to 2nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.
