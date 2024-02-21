Intrinsic ID Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance to Secure Leading-Edge Semiconductors

Intrinsic ID Technology Provides Intel Foundry Customers with Security Solutions on Leading-Edge Nodes

SUNNYVALE, Calif., February 21, 2024 – Intrinsic ID, the leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology field-proven in more than 650 million devices across the globe, today announced that it is now a member of the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance program to ensure the availability of hardware-based root-of-trust (RoT) solutions for Intel Foundry customers. Recognizing the value of the security and reliability for applications, Intel Foundry is ensuring that the Intrinsic ID IP, that uses standard SRAM as a PUF to create a hardware RoT, becomes available to Intel Foundry customers. The Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey® X00 product family of RoT solutions has already been deployed on Intel 16 processes, proving the scalability of the technology in the leading-edge nodes.

All versions of QuiddiKey IP use the inherently random start-up values of SRAM as a PUF to create a hardware RoT without the need for costly, additional security-dedicated silicon. SRAM PUFs significantly reduce the impact of physical attacks because the root key is never stored, but re-created from the PUF each time it is needed. In addition, QuiddiKey generates the entropy required for a strong hardware RoT and offers key provisioning, wrapping, and unwrapping to enable secure key storage and enforce a trusted supply chain for the security lifecycle of the device. A key feature of QuiddiKey is that it binds keys and data to the device so they can only be recreated and accessed on the device to which they belong.

“Over the years Intrinsic ID has established itself as the world-leading provider of hardware-based security solutions,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID. “Joining the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance is a great next step for our mutual customers, as it enables us to guarantee the support these customers require. Through the alliance, Intel Foundry customers will be able to build hardware RoT solutions, even for the foundry’s most advanced nodes.”

“We welcome Intrinsic ID to the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance and are excited to collaborate towards supporting our customers. Our IP Alliance ensures that our customers have wide access to industry-leading high-quality IPs, such as those from Intrinsic ID,” said Suk Lee, Vice President of Ecosystem Technology Office at Intel Foundry. “Intrinsic ID offerings give our customers access to advanced hardware-based RoT solutions with the flexibility to meet a wide array of area, performance, and certification requirements.”

The QuiddiKey X00 product family consists of different versions of QuiddiKey, each of which has been optimized for a specific target market such as automotive and datacenter. QuiddiKey IP is NIST CAVP certified, ready for FIPS 140-3, and has been deployed and proven in more than 650 million devices, which have been certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA Certified, and ioXt. The product family includes, amongst others, QuiddiKey 300, which recently became the world’s first IP to receive a SESIP and PSA Certified level 3 certification.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. Intrinsic ID customers around the globe use its products to protect data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate chips and devices.





