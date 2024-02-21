Synopsys and Intel Foundry Accelerate Advanced Chip Designs with Synopsys IP and Certified EDA Flows for Intel 18A Process
Close Collaboration with EDA Flows and Broad IP Portfolio Enables Chipmakers to Boost Performance and Speed Time to Market
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced its AI-driven digital and analog design flows are certified by Intel Foundry for the Intel 18A process. In addition, through integration of high-quality Synopsys Foundation IP and Interface IP tuned for Intel Foundry technology, mutual customers can confidently design and deliver differentiated chips using advanced Intel Foundry technologies. With its certified EDA flows, multi-die system solution, and comprehensive IP portfolio in development for the Intel 18A process, Synopsys is helping designers accelerate the development of advanced high-performance designs. Today's announcement is being made at the Intel Foundry Direct Connect 2024 event, where Aart de Geus, Synopsys executive chair and founder, will present "Catalyzing SysMoore Together."
"The era of pervasive intelligence is driving significant silicon proliferation in the semiconductor industry, requiring strong ecosystem collaboration to help ensure customer success," said Shankar Krishnamoorthy, GM of the Synopsys EDA Group. "The AI-driven certified flows combined with the development of a broad Synopsys IP portfolio on the Intel 18A process, marks a significant milestone in our collaboration with Intel to help our mutual customers bring to life innovative devices, whether on the smallest processes or at angstrom scale."
"Our longstanding, strategic collaboration with Synopsys provides designers with access to industry-leading certified EDA flows and IP that deliver the best performance, power, and area for the Intel 18A technology," said Rahul Goyal, Vice President and General Manager, Product and Design Ecosystem, Intel Foundry. "This milestone in our collaboration enables mutual customers to boost productivity with EDA flows, achieve the highest utilization, and accelerate development of their advanced designs on the Intel Foundry process."
Power and Performance Gains with Backside Routing
Synopsys is working closely with Intel Foundry to enhance its EDA digital and analog design flows to help accelerate quality of results and time to results, while optimizing Synopsys IP and EDA flows for power and area on the Intel 18A process to take advantage of Intel's PowerVIA backside routing and RibbonFET transistors. The Intel 18A process technology is optimized using Synopsys design technology co-optimization tools to provide enhanced power, performance, and area. In addition, Synopsys Analog QuickStart Kit (QSK) and Synopsys Custom Compiler process design kit (PDK) for Intel 18A deliver proven methodologies for higher quality design and fast turnaround times.
To realize the advantages of the Intel 18A process and to bring differentiated products to market, Intel Foundry customers can integrate a comprehensive Synopsys IP portfolio built for Intel advanced process technologies. Synopsys will enable a range of its industry-leading interface and foundation IP to accelerate design execution and time to market for SoCs.
Synopsys and Intel Foundry are also driving multi-die systems forward with Synopsys 3DIC Compiler platform and Intel's advanced foundry processes. The platform addresses Intel Foundry chip designers' most complex multi-die system needs and provides automated routing for UCIe interfaces, while allowing seamless co-design of Intel's EMIB packaging technology. The Synopsys Multi-Die System Solution enables early architecture exploration, rapid software development and system validation, efficient die and package co-design, robust and secure die-to-die connectivity, and enhanced manufacturing and reliability.
Availability and Resources
The Synopsys Digital Design Family and Synopsys Custom Design Family tools are available now for advanced Intel Foundry processes. In addition, a broad portfolio of Synopsys IP for Intel 18A is in development.
- Learn more about the Synopsys Digital Design Family: https://www.synopsys.com/implementation-and-signoff/fusion-design-platform.html
- Learn more about the Synopsys Custom Design Family: https://www.synopsys.com/implementation-and-signoff/custom-design-platform.html
- Learn more about Synopsys IP: https://www.synopsys.com/designware-ip.html
- Learn more about the Synopsys Multi-Die System Solution: https://www.synopsys.com/multi-die-system.html
About Synopsys
Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Lorentz Solution Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator EDA Alliance Program to Enable Peakview EM Platform and Accelerate IC and 3DIC Designs
- Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Accelerate 2nm Innovation for Advanced SoC Design with Certified Digital and Analog Design Flows
- Synopsys Delivers Certified EDA Flows and High-Quality IP for Intel 16 Process
- Synopsys and TSMC Accelerate 2.5D/3DIC Designs with Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate and Integrated Fan-Out Certified Design Flows
- Cadence Digital, Custom/Analog Design Flows Certified and Design IP Available for Intel 16 FinFET Process
Breaking News
- Siemens qualifies industry-leading IC design solutions for Intel Foundry processes
- Siemens collaborates with Intel Foundry to contribute 3D-IC technology leadership for Intel's EMIB reference flow
- Synopsys and Intel Foundry Accelerate Advanced Chip Designs with Synopsys IP and Certified EDA Flows for Intel 18A Process
- Intrinsic ID Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance to Secure Leading-Edge Semiconductors
- Analog Bits Expands Engineering Presence by Opening a Design Center in Europe
Most Popular
- GlobalFoundries and Biden-Harris Administration Announce CHIPS and Science Act Funding for Essential Chip Manufacturing
- What does Renesas' acquisition of PCB toolmaker Altium mean?
- Renesas to Acquire PCB Design Software Leader Altium to Make Electronics Design Accessible to Broader Market and Accelerate Innovation
- Intel and Cadence Expand Partnership to Enable Best-in-Class SoC Design on Intel's Advanced Processes
- Imec launches the first design pathfinding process design kit for N2 node
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page