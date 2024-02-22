Intel Foundry Services Head Sees Advanced Packaging as "On Ramp" to Growth

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (February 21, 2024)

Intel Foundry Services (IFS) General Manager Stuart Pann has benefitted from unexpected demand for advanced packaging services from customers like Cisco, he told EE Times in an exclusive interview. He said that demand will be an “on ramp” to customers using more advanced packaging services and Intel’s latest 18A process node when it becomes commercially available next year.

“I don’t see anything that limits us, from a capacity point of view, with the deals we’re pursuing right now for advanced packaging,” Pann said. He and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger decided to equip new packaging facilities a couple years ago when the PC and server markets were much bigger.

