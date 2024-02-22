Arm Updates CSS Designs for Hyperscalers' Custom Chips
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (February 21, 2024)
Arm recently upgraded its Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystem (CSS) designs with new CPU cores, aimed at companies building their own custom chips for the data center.
The market for custom chips in the data center is significant, according to Mohamed Awad, senior VP and general manager for Arm’s infrastructure line of business.
“[Hyperscalers] are redesigning systems from the ground up, starting with custom specs,” he said. “This works because they know their workloads better than anyone else, which means they can fine-tune every aspect of the system, including the networking acceleration, and even general-purpose compute, specifically, to optimize for efficiency, performance and ultimately TCO.”
Hyperscale data center operators have developed multiple generations of their own custom Arm-based CPU, including AWS Graviton, and Arm has been adopted for data center CPUs by companies, including Ampere and Nvidia.
