Synopsys Posts Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- February 21, 2024 -- Synopsys, Inc. today reported results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $1.649 billion, compared to $1.361 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Fiscal year 2024 results include a favorable impact of one additional week compared to fiscal year 2023, which occurred in our first fiscal quarter.

"The first quarter marked an excellent start to the year with strong execution across the company as AI continues to drive our customers' investments in silicon and systems that position them for future growth," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "These results underscore the strength of our technology and our strategy. In the face of mounting design complexity, technology R&D teams are counting on Synopsys' broad portfolio of semiconductor IP and leading design solutions from silicon to systems. There is no one more capable than Synopsys of helping companies innovate for this era of pervasive intelligence."

"The Synopsys team delivered a solid start to the year, achieving record quarterly revenue and non-GAAP earnings above the high end of our target range," said Synopsys CFO, Shelagh Glaser. "These results reflect our execution and leadership position across segments and continued, robust design activity among our semiconductor and systems customers. Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our full-year 2024 targets for revenue and non-GAAP operating margin and raising our non-GAAP EPS guidance."

GAAP Results

On a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $449.1 million, or $2.89 per diluted share, compared to $271.5 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $553.7 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $406.7 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in three segments: (1) Design Automation, which includes our advanced silicon design, verification products and services, system integration products and services, digital, custom and field programmable gate array (FPGA) IC design software, verification software and hardware products, manufacturing software products and other; (2) Design IP, which includes our Design IP products; and (3) Software Integrity, which includes solutions that test software code for security vulnerabilities and quality defects, as well as professional and managed services. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2024. The fiscal year targets include the impact of an extra week in fiscal year 2024, which was included in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. These financial targets assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Second Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Targets (1)

(in millions except per share amounts)

Range for Three Months Ending Range for Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 Low High Low High Revenue 1,560 1,590 6,570 6,630 GAAP Expenses 1,206 1,226 5,022 5,079 Non-GAAP Expenses 1,005 1,015 4,140 4,180 Non-GAAP Interest and Other Income (Expense), net 2 4 24 28 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 15 % 15 % 15 % 15 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 155 157 155 157 GAAP EPS 2.05 2.16 9.56 9.74 Non-GAAP EPS 3.09 3.14 13.47 13.55

(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and its fiscal year 2024 will end on May 4, 2024 and November 2, 2024, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' second quarter and fiscal year 2024 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and a discussion of the financial targets that we are not able to reconcile without unreasonable efforts, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.investor.synopsys.com. Synopsys uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about Synopsys and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 in May 2024.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

About Synopsys

