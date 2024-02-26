PQShield showcases high-performance PQC on AMD Versal at Mobile World Congress
February 26, 2024 -- PQShield has joined forces with AMD to deliver a demonstration of quantum-resistant algorithms deployed on AMD’s high-performance Versal products.
If you happen to be at MWC this year, you can come and see the demo yourself, at booth 2M61 in Hall 2.
The demonstration highlights how PQC can protect critical networking infrastructure from attacks powered by quantum computers, and how a system-on-a-chip can be aligned to meet imminent, new cybersecurity standards.
The quantum threat is of course, not just a future problem. Attackers can already harvest encrypted sensitive information and store it until a quantum technique becomes sophisticated enough to access the data. The need for quantum resilience as a solid line of defense is high, and it matters in every single industry.
That’s why the push towards international standards has been accelerating, with finalization of the standards from NIST expected in just a few months’ time.
PQShield, the world’s largest commercial assembly of post-quantum cryptographers, has actively contributed to the algorithms used in these new PQC standards, and we advise organizations throughout the UK, US, Japan, and Europe on the transition to quantum resistance.
With this latest demonstration, PQShield displays the next generation of security on AMD technology, integrating our PQPerform hardware with AMD’s high-performance Versal products. PQPerform is designed specifically for high throughput, and this demo highlights how we can provide a powerful, quantum-resistant defense for the networking hardware used in critical national infrastructure.
Dr Ali El Kaafarani, founder and CEO of PQShield, explains:
“The demonstration with AMD highlights a vital step towards the protection of critical infrastructure against quantum attacks, and we’re extremely proud to be able to implement the new Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms we helped develop on hardware across the technology supply chain. AMD and its customers have an expectation of high-performance for all its products and we’re excited to be able to assist them in solving the challenge of implementing this new field of cryptography, whilst maintaining the expected performance levels.”
This work marks a major step in PQShield’s mission to modernize the vital security components of the world’s technology supply chain. Our goal at PQShield is to empower major organizations like AMD with the most advanced quantum-resistant cryptography solutions.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Vidatronic Contributes Expertise to AMD's Latest High-Performance Processors
- UMC Enters Volume Production for TSV Process Used to Enable AMD's High-Performance Radeon R9 Fury X GPU
- eMemory's Security-Enhanced OTP Qualifies on TSMC N4P Process, Pushing Forward in High-Performance Leading Technology
- Imagination launches brand new line of high-performance GPU IP with DirectX
- Sophgo Licenses SiFive RISC-V Processor Cores to Drive High-Performance AI Computing Innovation
Breaking News
- Crypto Quantique IoT security solutions expands to support cellular connectivity
- Sequans Provides Statement on Renesas Termination of MOU and Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Outlook for Full Year 2024
- Largest CHIPS Act Awards Seen Coming for U.S. Companies
- Noesis Technologies releases its Ultra High Speed FFT/IFFT processor IP Core
- Microchip Launches PolarFire RISC-V and FPGA Development Board
Most Popular
- Renesas Announces Termination of Memorandum of Understanding and Tender Offer for Proposed Acquisition of Sequans
- Weebit Nano demonstrates performance of its ReRAM under extended automotive conditions
- Arm Updates CSS Designs for Hyperscalers' Custom Chips
- Synopsys and Intel Foundry Accelerate Advanced Chip Designs with Synopsys IP and Certified EDA Flows for Intel 18A Process
- Andes Technology and MetaSilicon Collaborate to Build the World's First Automotive-Grade CMOS Image Sensor Product Using RISC-V IP SoC
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page