New Wave Design and Verification Appoints Darlene Weiss as Director of Human Resources
Minneapolis, MN — Feb 26th, 2023 — New Wave DV, a premier provider of industry-leading digital electronic interface solutions for defense, aerospace, and medical applications is pleased to announce the appointment of Darlene Weiss as its new Director of Human Resources.
With her extensive experience and proven track record in talent management and organizational development, Darlene will be responsible for driving human resources strategies and initiatives forward, reinforcing New Wave DV’s commitment to fostering an agile, supportive, and inclusive work environment.
“We are thrilled to welcome Darlene Weiss to our team as the Director of Human Resources,” said Marti Nyman, President/CEO of New Wave DV. “Her wealth of experience and dedication to creating a positive workplace culture align perfectly with our company values and her expertise in cultivating high-performing teams and implementing strategic HR programs will be instrumental in propelling New Wave DV’s growth trajectory.”
Darlene brings a wealth of diverse HR leadership experience to her new position. Prior to joining New Wave DV, she held senior HR roles in several prominent technology firms including Donaldson, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, and Lockheed Martin where she spearheaded initiatives to attract and retain top talent, enhance employee experience, and streamline HR processes.
“I am excited to be part of the New Wave team and contribute to the company’s continued success,” said Darlene Weiss. “I look forward to working closely with the talented individuals at New Wave to further develop our human capital strategies and create an environment where every employee can thrive.”
Darlene holds a Master’s Degree in Instructional Design, Development, and Evaluation from Syracuse University and is an active board member with the Minnesota Change Management Network.
For more information about New Wave Design and Verification, visit https://newwavedv.com/.
