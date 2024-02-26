Largest CHIPS Act Awards Seen Coming for U.S. Companies
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (February 26, 2024)
U.S. chipmakers Intel and Micron are likely to win the largest share of the $52 billion in CHIPS Act awards this year, analysts told EE Times. With the U.S. 2024 presidential election approaching, the awards will help President Joe Biden show that he’s creating jobs and returning semiconductor manufacturing to the nation following a long history of offshoring, the analysts said.
Asian chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Samsung, also among the top-four companies that have sought CHIPS subsidies, are lower on the priority list because the U.S.government wants to avoid the perception of subsidizing foreign companies, according to the analysts.
