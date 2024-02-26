Crypto Quantique IoT security solutions expands to support cellular connectivity

London, UK – February 26, 2024 – Crypto Quantique, a leading provider of quantum-based security for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced an addition to its wireless based connectivity portfolio. The QuarkLink IoT device security platform now supports securely connecting IoT devices using Cellular network including GSMA IoT SAFE.

The newly support network protocols are Multi-Band LTE-FDD/LTE-TDD/HSPA+ and GSM/GPRS/EDGE which supports LTE CAT4. This addition to the current IEEE 802.11b/g/n and IEEE 802.3 solutions ensures that customers can take advantage of the zero trust secure provisioning, onboarding and device life-cycle management capability of QuarkLink with more comprehensive coverage.

The cellular solution is presented as an embedded code baseline project that customers can download from CQs Github and modify to include their own IoT application. The example project includes the QuarkLink client library that manages the secure connections between the central SoC, QuarkLink and cloud service provider thus eliminating the complexity of managing cryptographic keys and digital certificates in a microcontroller based application.

The cellular solution is available in two forms, each utilising high security hardware functions to secure the cryptographic keys, required in a zero trust architecture, to attest device unique identity. In both solutions, the cryptographic keys used for identity proofing are generated within a hardware module on-chip, thus ensuring that this private key is never exposed outside of the SoC.

One solution takes advantage of the Espressif ESP32 Digital Signature peripheral for key security and storage and the other a highly trusted GSMA IoT SAFE (IoT SIM Applet For Secure End-2-End Communication) SIM card. The IoT SAFE solution complies with the GSMA standard and utilises the IoT SAFE applet within the SIM as a mini “crypto-safe” for key storage.

Target hardware for the solutions is the popular M5Stack CoreS3 + COM.LTE(4G) module (Digital Signature peripheral) and the M5Stack CoreS2 + COM.LTE(4G) (IoT SAFE). The IoT SAFE solution requires a SIM card enabled with a QuarkLink IoT SAFE applet.CQ has signed up ZARIOT as the first partner to its Cellular IoT capability. ZARIOT is a cellular IoT connectivity provider that allows you to utilise the telecom network tools to innovate and secure your solution. Using QuarkLink, ZARIOT customers not only can achieve end to end security for their cellular IoT without relying on VPN but also are able to efficiently manage their devices during their lifecycle.

Dawood Ghalaieny CEO at Zariot, said, “At Zariot we believe cellular IoT connectivity must provide flexibility and add tangible value. To realise this, we work with our ecosystem of partners, to integrate the most innovative solutions into our SIM. Zariot see the huge potential for Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink offering to secure, simplify and streamline IoT deployment across all verticals and are proud to join forces.”

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is a leading provider of quantum-driven cybersecurity solutions. The company’s technology uses the latest advances in quantum physics to create new levels of security for IoT devices and networks. Crypto Quantique is headquartered in London, UK, and has offices in the US, Europe, and Taiwan.





