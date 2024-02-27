LX Semicon Enters Mass Production with OPENEDGES' 22nm LPDDR4 PHY IP
Seoul, South Korea, February 27, 2024 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES, KOSDAQ: 394280), a total memory subsystem IP provider, proudly announce the commencement of mass production for its 22nm LPDDR4 PHY IP, licensed to LX Semicon for their latest chipset. LX Semicon, formerly Silicon Works Co., is a global top-tier fabless semiconductor company that specializes in designing Display Driver Integrated Circuits (DDICs) for use in LCD and OLED panels.
OPENEDGES’ DDR PHY IPs have consistently demonstrated success, boasting a robust track record with numerous licensees, underscoring the industry’s confidence in the company’s depth of expertise. The cutting-edge architecture & small footprint of the OPENEDGES PHY were compelling reasons for its selection. Ease of integration, adaptable firmware, and responsive post-silicon support from OPENEDGES also helped LX Semicon reduce the design resources for bring-up and qualification, enabling the on-time start of mass production.
“Together with OPENEDGES, we achieved silicon success according to plan,” said Jinwoo Park, a leader of T-Con development division at LX Semicon. “OPENEDGES’ PSM & firmware architecture provides flexibility, enabling the development of improved training algorithm. It has significantly minimized resource consumption, contributing to optimized system performance. As we witnessed the technological superiority of OPENEDGES’ DDR PHY IP, we are strategically planning to expand our partnership with OPENEDGES for more advanced process technologies.”
“The effort to support LX Semicon’s bring-up to mass production was an excellent example of customer collaboration,” said Jason Mangattur, Vice President of Silicon Operations at The Six Semiconductor (TSS) of OPENEDGES. “Our Applications Engineering team worked closely with LX Semicon to bring-up and optimize our PHY on their pre-production platforms. We continue to support LX Semicon in their mass production effort and look forward to their continued success with our PHY.”
“Collaborating closely with LX Semicon, we’ve achieved a remarkable milestone with the successful mass production of OPENEDGES’ DDR PHY IP in premium TV displays,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology. “This success speaks to the trust and confidence LX Semicon has placed in our IP technology. We’re excited about the future possibilities as we continue to innovate together.”
About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.
OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a leading silicon IP provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. OPENEDGES IPs deliver increased performance, bandwidth, capacity, and efficiency to meet the ever-increasing data demands. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.
Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at http://www.openedges.com/.
About LX Semicon
LX Semicon is a global fabless leader for developing advanced world class system IC technologies for display panels for a wide range of applications, including mobile phones, tablets, monitors, TVs, Automotive displays, etc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South Korea. LX Semicon has a strong track record of innovation and is taking a big step to global top tier system IC design player through aggressive investments in high-quality R&D resources and innovative technologies over various business sectors including vehicle’s electronic components. In addition, LX Semicon is committed to sustainability and is working to reduce its environmental impact, taking initiatives under ESG strategy.
