ASICFPGA releases new advanced Demosaicing core

February 26, 2024 -- ASICFPGA has announced the release of new advanced Demosaicing core, support Multiple Pixel Processing of 1, 2, or 4 pixels per clock. In previous versions of the core, the performance of reducing false color and zipper errors was insufficient. The new advanced demosaicing core can keep high resolution in spite of reducing false color and zipper errors.

Features of new advanced Demosaicing core:

RGB Bayer image sensor support

Multiple pixel processing of 1, 2, or 4 pixels per clock

High quality interpolation

8, 10, 12 and 14 bit input and output precision

Advanced demosaicing algorithm

Reduced zipper errors

Reduced false errors

Please click this link for more information.





