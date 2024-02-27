ASICFPGA releases new advanced Demosaicing core
February 26, 2024 -- ASICFPGA has announced the release of new advanced Demosaicing core, support Multiple Pixel Processing of 1, 2, or 4 pixels per clock. In previous versions of the core, the performance of reducing false color and zipper errors was insufficient. The new advanced demosaicing core can keep high resolution in spite of reducing false color and zipper errors.
Features of new advanced Demosaicing core:
- RGB Bayer image sensor support
- Multiple pixel processing of 1, 2, or 4 pixels per clock
- High quality interpolation
- 8, 10, 12 and 14 bit input and output precision
- Advanced demosaicing algorithm
- Reduced zipper errors
- Reduced false errors
Please click this link for more information.
|
Search Silicon IP
ASICFPGA Hot IP
Related News
- ASICFPGA releases new ISP core supporting AXI4-Lite, AXI4-Stream, new AE, and new AWB
- S2C Releases Neuro™ - Advanced Prototype Resource Management Software
- VeriSilicon Releases Most Advanced FD-SOI Design IP Platform on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX for Edge AI and IoT Applications
- Sofics Releases Analog IO's and ESD protection clamps for Advanced Applications using TSMC 7nm FinFET process
- Multicore Association Releases Version 2 Specification for Advanced Tool Support with Multicore Processors
Breaking News
- Ceva Joins Arm Total Design to Accelerate Development of End-to-End 5G SoCs for Infrastructure and NTN Satellites
- Cornell Tech Joins BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program
- RAAAM™ Memory Technologies Expands Leadership Team With the Addition of Eli Leizerovitz as Chief Business Officer
- Andes and MachineWare Collaborate on Early RISC-V Software Development for AndesCore™ AX45MPV
- LX Semicon Enters Mass Production with OPENEDGES' 22nm LPDDR4 PHY IP
Most Popular
- Tenstorrent RISC-V and Chiplet Technology Selected to Build the Future of AI in Japan
- Imec pioneers unique, low-power UWB receiver chip: 10x more resilient against Wi-Fi and (beyond) 5G interference
- Microchip's Low-Cost PolarFire® SoC Discovery Kit Makes RISC-V and FPGA Design More Accessible for a Wider Range of Embedded Engineers
- Largest CHIPS Act Awards Seen Coming for U.S. Companies
- Renesas Announces Termination of Memorandum of Understanding and Tender Offer for Proposed Acquisition of Sequans
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page