Ceva Joins Arm Total Design to Accelerate Development of End-to-End 5G SoCs for Infrastructure and NTN Satellites

Mutual customers benefit from integrated offerings combining Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems with Ceva PentaG-RAN, lowering cost and time-to-market for developing 5G SoCs

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 -- MWC Barcelona 2024 - Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, announced today that it has joined Arm Total Design, with the aim of accelerating the development of end-to-end 5G custom SoCs based on Arm® Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS) and the Ceva PentaG-RAN 5G platform, for wireless infrastructure including 5G base stations, Open RAN equipment and 5G non-terrestrial-networks (NTN) satellites.

Neoverse CSS are optimized, integrated and verified platforms which enable custom silicon designs at lower cost and a faster time-to-market. When integrated with Ceva PentaG-RAN, a comprehensive 5G DSP baseband platform, the joint offering delivers the compute performance required for the most processor-intensive 5G workloads, including beamforming and channel estimation, while significantly reducing the complexity and time-to-market for companies looking to develop chips and chiplets for emerging 5G use cases.

"Arm Total Design enables a new era of innovation and collaboration on Neoverse CSS, empowering the ecosystem built around Arm to design custom silicon optimized for any application," said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "Ceva brings unique expertise in cellular baseband processing, and our joint customers will benefit from this collaboration to accelerate their 5G SoC and chiplet designs, while lowering their risk and costs in the process."

"As the leading licensor of IP that wirelessly connects the IoT universe, joining Arm Total Design provides our mutual customers with a simplified path to develop leading-edge 5G silicon and chiplets," said Guy Keshet, vice president and general manager, Mobile Broadband Business Unit, Ceva. "The Neoverse compute subsystem incorporating our Ceva PentaG-RAN 5G platform delivers a compelling solution to the market, lowering the entry barriers for companies looking to address new 5G markets like Open RAN and 5G NTN satellite networks."

PentaG-RAN provides a groundbreaking platform for a complete L1 PHY (physical layer 1) solution with optimal hardware/software partitioning, incorporating powerful vector DSPs, PHY control DSPs, flexible 5G hardware accelerators and other specialized components required for modem processing chains. It delivers up to 10X savings in power and area compared to available FPGA and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) CPU based alternatives. The Ceva PentaG-RAN platform is RF front-end agnostic, ensuring it can be utilized for the development of 5G systems targeting mmWave and sub-6-GHz networks. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-pentag-ran/

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

