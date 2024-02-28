RAAAM™ Memory Technologies Expands Leadership Team With the Addition of Eli Leizerovitz as Chief Business Officer

Petach Tikva, Israel, February 26, 2024 – RAAAM™ Memory Technologies, a start-up company with a patented groundbreaking on-chip memory solution, announced today the appointment of seasoned semiconductor veteran Eli Leizerovitz as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Mr. Leizerovitz brings over 30 years of business experience working with the likes of Qualcomm and Airspan, among several others. He will be responsible for building the global sales strategy and organization, aligning product and business development strategies, and spearheading the company’s upcoming commercial launch.

Founded in 2021, RAAAM™ is focused on providing a cost-effective solution for the increased need of on-chip memory. Its patented technology enables customers to implement the same memory capacity in half the die size and reduce the power consumption by up-to 10x.

The appointment of Eli supports RAAAM™’s growing customer traction as the company enters its next phase of growth. Eli will lead the activities to sign customers and partners leveraging his strong business experience.

“Over the past three years, we have been focused on developing our solution and validating its advantages” said Robert Giterman, RAAAM™ Co-Founder and CEO. “Now, we are ready for the next phase of commercializing our technology and to accelerate customer engagements, and Eli is joining to help us in this next phase”.

“RAAAM™ is uniquely positioned to address the ever-growing need for large on-chip SRAM memories”, commented Thomas Seiler, RAAAM™ Chairman of the Board. “Its patented GCRAM technology, which allows up to a 50% reduction in die size for the same memory capacity, will allow companies to develop more cost-efficient solutions. Eli is the person to lead the customer’s activities and bring the revenues to RAAAM™”.

About RAAAM™ Memory Technologies Ltd.

RAAAM™ has developed the most cost-effective on-chip memory technology in the semiconductor industry, providing up-to 50% area reduction and up-to 10X power reduction over high-density SRAM. RAAAM™’s patented technology can be used by semiconductor companies as a drop-in replacement for SRAM in their SoCs and can be manufactured using the standard CMOS process. This solution enables larger on-chip memory capacity in a smaller silicon die size. Founded in 2021, the company is headquartered in Israel with a R&D center in Switzerland.





