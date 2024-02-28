QuickLogic Signs 7-Figure eFPGA IP Contract for GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, is proud to announce its selection by a top-tier Defense Industrial Base company for eFPGA IP targeting the GlobalFoundries' 12LP, 12nm low-power process. IP delivery for this contract is scheduled for the fiscal year 2024.
"QuickLogic has been a trusted supplier of programmable logic for the Defense Industrial Base for over three decades, providing solutions that enable optimized Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) and lower program risk," said Brian Faith CEO of QuickLogic. "We are proud to continue that heritage at the 12nm technology node for this new contract. Leveraging our proprietary Australis IP Generator enables us to quickly target the specific semiconductor foundry and fabrication node that best suits the requirements of the mission."
For more information on QuickLogic's customized eFPGA solutions, including commercial, ruggedized and radiation hardened versions, email: info@quicklogic.com.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
QuickLogic Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- QuickLogic Unveils Customizable eFPGA IP on GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process
- QuickLogic Secures New eFPGA IP Contract on UMC's 22nm Process
- QuickLogic Announces New eFPGA Contract Targeting GlobalFoundries™ 22FDX® Platform
- QuickLogic Adds GlobalFoundries 22FDX Process to its Growing List of Australis IP Generator-Based eFPGA IP
- QuickLogic's eFPGA Qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform for IoT and Edge AI Applications
Breaking News
- Ceva Joins Arm Total Design to Accelerate Development of End-to-End 5G SoCs for Infrastructure and NTN Satellites
- QuickLogic Signs 7-Figure eFPGA IP Contract for GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process
- Cornell Tech Joins BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program
- RAAAM™ Memory Technologies Expands Leadership Team With the Addition of Eli Leizerovitz as Chief Business Officer
- Andes and MachineWare Collaborate on Early RISC-V Software Development for AndesCore™ AX45MPV
Most Popular
- Tenstorrent RISC-V and Chiplet Technology Selected to Build the Future of AI in Japan
- Imec pioneers unique, low-power UWB receiver chip: 10x more resilient against Wi-Fi and (beyond) 5G interference
- Microchip's Low-Cost PolarFire® SoC Discovery Kit Makes RISC-V and FPGA Design More Accessible for a Wider Range of Embedded Engineers
- Largest CHIPS Act Awards Seen Coming for U.S. Companies
- Renesas Announces Termination of Memorandum of Understanding and Tender Offer for Proposed Acquisition of Sequans
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page