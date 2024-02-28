QuickLogic Signs 7-Figure eFPGA IP Contract for GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, is proud to announce its selection by a top-tier Defense Industrial Base company for eFPGA IP targeting the GlobalFoundries' 12LP, 12nm low-power process. IP delivery for this contract is scheduled for the fiscal year 2024.

"QuickLogic has been a trusted supplier of programmable logic for the Defense Industrial Base for over three decades, providing solutions that enable optimized Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) and lower program risk," said Brian Faith CEO of QuickLogic. "We are proud to continue that heritage at the 12nm technology node for this new contract. Leveraging our proprietary Australis IP Generator enables us to quickly target the specific semiconductor foundry and fabrication node that best suits the requirements of the mission."

For more information on QuickLogic's customized eFPGA solutions, including commercial, ruggedized and radiation hardened versions, email: info@quicklogic.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.





