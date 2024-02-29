proteanTecs Joins Arm Total Design, Brings Lifecycle Health and Performance Monitoring to Arm-based Custom SoCs

Collaboration streamlines integration of proteanTecs’ embedded monitoring solutions in Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems, empowering customers with deep data insights from production to field

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 28, 2024 – proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, today announced its participation in the Arm® Total Design ecosystem. First introduced in Oct. 2023, Arm Total Design now includes over 20 companies united around a charter to accelerate and simplify the development of custom system on chips (SoCs) based on Arm Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS).

‍Neoverse CSS provides a faster, lower-risk path to custom silicon for infrastructure. It is delivered as a complete subsystem that is configured, verified, validated and PPA-optimized by Arm. As part of Arm Total Design, proteanTecs gains preferential access to Neoverse CSS, enabling the company to integrate, validate and optimize its on-chip monitoring solutions for Neoverse CSS. In turn, mutual customers receive a Neoverse CSS-customized reference implementation, ensuring a seamless and efficient integration of proteanTecs monitoring Agents into their custom SoC. These Agents are the deep data generator behind proteanTecs’ software solutions, which offer performance, power and reliability monitoring, during production and throughout the system’s lifetime.

‍“Arm Total Design is enabling the Arm ecosystem for every stage of silicon development, and we’re already seeing some examples of faster product development timelines of just 9 months,” says Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “By partnering with proteanTecs, we can enable seamless integration of their on-chip monitoring agents with Neoverse CSS to further accelerate time to market, and as part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem, we look forward to seeing how mutual customers will leverage proteanTecs’ ML-driven chip telemetry to differentiate and optimize their advanced SoCs.”

“To support the next era of computing infrastructure, customers are increasingly turning to custom silicon to unlock the specialized processing they need to scale,” says Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at proteanTecs. “It is a privilege to collaborate with Arm and other industry leaders in the Arm Total Design ecosystem to drive innovation and simplify custom SoC development. By enhancing Arm-based SoCs with proteanTecs’ monitoring solutions, customers gain in-depth and high-visibility coverage that both accelerates and fortifies their path to production.”

