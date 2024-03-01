Sondrel announces two new design contract wins plus two existing Design Consultancy contracts extended

Reading UK – March 1, 2024 -- Sondrel (AIM: SND), a leading provider of ultra-complex chips for leading global technology brands, announces that it has secured two new contracts to supply Design Consultancy Services for a Network processor chip and a Radio Transceiver chip. In addition, Sondrel has received new purchase orders for Design Consultancy Services from two existing customers operating in the Network processor and Edge AI Processor sectors. These purchase orders are to provide design engineering support to implement these ultra-complex designs.

Graham Curren, Sondrel’s CEO, said, “While ASIC design and supply remain at the core of Sondrel's business strategy, we continue to selectively offer our Design Consultancy Services on leading edge designs through our experienced, multi-disciplinary team of engineers. These ultra-complex chip designs need well-established teams who have the experience of working together on leading edge nodes. Sondrel is one of only a handful of design companies with highly experienced, in-house teams with all the tools and design flows in place for working at the leading edge of silicon technology.

“Sondrel has over 130 design engineers which enables it to handle several big chip projects simultaneously by forming teams with the appropriate skill sets for the particular stage of each project such as front end, back end, verification or design for test. We can pull together a team to meet the specific requirements of a customer who needs help keeping complex design projects on schedule.”





