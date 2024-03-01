Partners Applaud Intel Foundry's Wider Ecosystem Approach

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (February 29, 2024)

Last week, Intel hosted an event to launch Intel Foundry as a separate legal entity focused on delivering chips for the AI era, with the ability to serve both Intel products and external customers, including competitors.

At the Intel Foundry Direct Connect 2024 event in San Jose, Calif., the mantra from Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was that Intel was ready to serve as a systems foundry for the AI era, aiming to be the world’s number two systems foundry as well as the most sustainable, resilient and secure foundry in the world. Many ecosystem partners came to talk about how they were delivering design tools for the Intel 18A process technology, the way they would use the technology, and how they were partnering with Intel to develop the future technology roadmap.

