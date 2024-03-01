ADTechnology and CoSignOn/CoreLink Sign MOU to Further Collaborate on High-Bandwidth Memory for Next-Generation HPC

Suwon, Gyeonggi-do -- March 1, 2024 -- ADTechnology, South Korea's leading design house, is set to pioneer a new ecosystem through its Next-Generation IP eco-system, aiming to establish another ecosystem by forming a network with prominent companies domestically and internationally, recognized for their foundational technologies. As the first step towards this initiative, ADTechnology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CoSignOn/CoreLink, a startup specializing in memory driving and operational foundational technologies. The core focus of this collaboration is to secure HBM IP solutions, a next-generation memory technology.

Through the Next-Generation IP eco-system, vendors within this network anticipate establishing a foundation to garner market attention by providing stable and reliable products and services. Fabrication houses and design houses aim to secure stable supply lines beyond a few current suppliers, creating an ecosystem beneficial to all business partners.

In particular, with this agreement as a starting point, Mr. Park Jungyu, CEO of ADTechnology, expressed his anticipation for conceptualizing a next-generation semiconductor ecosystem model, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), through close communication with companies possessing foundational IP. Meanwhile, Mr. Park Sungho, CEO of CoSignOn/CoreLink, highlighted their dedication to developing memory solutions optimized for AI operations, leveraging their memory driving and operational foundational technologies, and their anticipation to seize the global HPC market early on with ADT, as well as to expect synergies as partners in the Samsung Foundry ecosystem. This demonstrates both companies' commitment to contributing to the domestication of core technology in the Korean system semiconductor industry through technological collaboration.

Both companies plan to deploy world-class engineers globally, including in North America, Europe, and Vietnam, to focus on strategic management models and technological development to dominate the system semiconductor market. They aspire to foster a ecosystem model driving high-value-added industries.

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology serves as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) for Samsung Foundry's business, bridging the gap between foundry operations and fabless companies. With a business history spanning 21 years and over 800 design/tape-out engineering experiences, ADTechnology is a leading global provider of ASIC design services and manufacturing services. Headquartered in Suwon, South Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam, as well as subsidiaries in San Jose, USA, and Munich, Germany, with over 600 engineering personnel worldwide. ADTechnology is listed on KOSDAQ and is a member of Samsung Foundry's Design Solution Partner program, specializing in advanced ASIC SoCs for automotive, AI, HPC, consumer, and industrial applications on 3/4/5nm nodes.

About CoSignOn/CoreLink

CoSignOn, along with its U.S. subsidiary CoreLink located in Silicon Valley, is an emerging startup gaining attention in the system semiconductor field. They exhibit over 200% annual growth with their foundational technologies in Memory Controller, Deep Learning Processor, Memory Sub System, and PHY IP and chipset design/development.





