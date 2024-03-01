European Union Seeks Chip Sovereignty Using RISC-V

By Pablo Valerio, EETimes (March 1, 2024)

The European Union invests heavily in initiatives to achieve chip independence using the RISC-V open-source architecture. This effort is led by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, which has been a pioneer in the development of RISC-V technology.

European Union leaders recently opened several initiatives to promote the development of RISC-V-based chips—in response to anxiety over member countries’ reliance on foreign companies for semiconductors. The recent global chip shortage, which has disrupted supply chains and highlighted the importance of chip sovereignty, exacerbated that concern.

RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture that no one company owns. This makes it an attractive option for the E.U., allowing for greater flexibility and security.

The Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), one of the leading research centers in Europe, is playing a pivotal role in the development of RISC-V-based chips.

Click here to read more ...







