High-performance 2D (sprite graphics) GPU IP combining high pixel processing capacity and minimum gate count.
Interview: Mahesh Tirupattur, executive VP of Analog Bits - "Be Passionate, Fail Fast and Recover Quick"
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (February 29, 2024)
In this episode of Silicon Grapevine, Mahesh Tirupattur, executive VP of Analog Bits, describes how he went from graduating in high voltage and power engineering, working on the Viking microprocessor at Sun Microsystems, and then his transition to Analog Bits. Growing up in a family of entrepreneurs in Coimbatore, India, and spending his summers as a child at his family’s factory making electric motors, he says he always wanted to be an entrepreneur. He says that the last 20 years or so at Analog Bits has enabled him to fulfil that mission. We also talk about how he got into wine and learned to becoming a sommelier—as anyone who knows him will know his passion for wine. Last but not least, his advice to young Mahesh: “Be passionate, don’t give up, fail fast and recover quick. Build a network of good people around you and learn from people that are great mentors and people you can follow and get inspired by.”
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Agile Analog's New VP Sales to Expand Ties With Foundries
- Intel Foundry Services Head Sees Advanced Packaging as "On Ramp" to Growth
- Analog Bits Expands Engineering Presence by Opening a Design Center in Europe
- CEO Interview: Charlie Janac of Arteris -- "Pick a Viable Path, Don't Give Up"
- EdgeCortix Expands Leadership Team with Semiconductor Industry Veteran Tim Vehling as Executive Vice President of Global Sales
Breaking News
- Agile Analog's Christelle Faucon: "Diversity and Equality Are Critical"
- Interview: Mahesh Tirupattur, executive VP of Analog Bits - "Be Passionate, Fail Fast and Recover Quick"
- VeriSilicon's industry-leading embedded GPU IP powers HPMicro's high-performance HPM6800 series RISC-V MCU
- Intel Launches Altera, Its New Standalone FPGA Company
- Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
Most Popular
- European Union Seeks Chip Sovereignty Using RISC-V
- Partners Applaud Intel Foundry's Wider Ecosystem Approach
- Synopsys Launches Industry's First Complete 1.6T Ethernet IP Solution to Meet High Bandwidth Needs of AI and Hyperscale Data Center Chips
- VeriSilicon NPU IP is shipped in over 100 million AI-enabled chips worldwide
- Cadence Expands Tensilica Vision Family with Radar Accelerator and New DSPs Optimized for Automotive Applications
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page