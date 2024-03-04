Interview: Mahesh Tirupattur, executive VP of Analog Bits - "Be Passionate, Fail Fast and Recover Quick"

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (February 29, 2024)

In this episode of Silicon Grapevine, Mahesh Tirupattur, executive VP of Analog Bits, describes how he went from graduating in high voltage and power engineering, working on the Viking microprocessor at Sun Microsystems, and then his transition to Analog Bits. Growing up in a family of entrepreneurs in Coimbatore, India, and spending his summers as a child at his family’s factory making electric motors, he says he always wanted to be an entrepreneur. He says that the last 20 years or so at Analog Bits has enabled him to fulfil that mission. We also talk about how he got into wine and learned to becoming a sommelier—as anyone who knows him will know his passion for wine. Last but not least, his advice to young Mahesh: “Be passionate, don’t give up, fail fast and recover quick. Build a network of good people around you and learn from people that are great mentors and people you can follow and get inspired by.”





