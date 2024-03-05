BrainChip Boosts Space Heritage with Launch of Akida into Low Earth Orbit
Laguna Hills, Calif. – March 4, 2024 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI, today saw its Akida™ AI technology launched into low earth orbit aboard the Optimus-1 spacecraft built by the Space Machines Company. The successful launch is another milestone for BrainChip’s innovative AI acceleration solution in the burgeoning SpaceTech industry, which needs advanced learning and decision-making processes in challenging space conditions.
Akida is built into the ANT61 Brain™ computer, which serves as the primary intelligent control for a series of repair and maintenance robots that will be used to remotely repair damaged space vehicles. This autonomy demands high-performance AI computation under severe energy, power, and thermal constraints. This makes it an application for Akida’s event-based, neuromorphic architecture that can deliver the necessary high performance with extremely low power operation. Additionally, Akida’s unique on-chip learning also enables the ANT61 Brain to learn and adapt, which is critical in constrained space environments where variables are constantly changing.
“We’ve teamed up with BrainChip to create autonomous infrastructure maintenance robots that leverage an AI-driven ‘Brain’ to perform complex repair tasks in the unforgiving vacuum of space,” said Mikhail Asavkin, CEO, and founder of ANT61. “This launch is an important milestone towards that goal. We plan to start operating the world’s first neuromorphic space-grade computer in two months after the launch.”
Mark Ramsey, COO of the Space Machines Company, added “Space is a tough and unforgiving environment and needs innovative technologies like BrainChip’s Akida and ANT61’s Brain to deliver efficient processing and remote learning to adapt to ever-changing environments and mission-critical situations. These innovations can ultimately support Space Machines Company’s vision to provide roadside assistance in orbit.”
With the success of the launch behind it, the ANT61 Brain will begin operation in the coming months with plans to refine its robot’s vision system, training with a video directly from the satellite’s cameras. The ANT61 Brain utilizes the AKD1000 of BrainChip’s first-generation Akida technology.
“This has been a great collaborative learning experience with ANT61, and we congratulate them along with Space Machines Company and others involved with the Optimus-1 launch on a phenomenal achievement,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “As a company that is cultivating a heritage of empowering highly efficient, intelligent sensing and inference devices, we are excited to add space heritage with this launch, but we’re just scratching the surface as our 2nd generation will enable greater support for future mission-critical space operation. The future of autonomy in space is bright.”
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™ , uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.
About Space Machines Company
Space Machines Company (SMC) is an Australian company delivering on-orbit servicing and protection of critical space infrastructure through its Orbital Servicing Network. SMC supports mobility, inspection, deorbiting, repair, life extension, and protection capability to satellite customers when and where they need it.
About ANT61
ANT61 is an Australian company focused on building intelligent, reliable products that extend the life of critical space infrastructure that humanity depends on. Building on a state of art technology platform to increase autonomy and learning in remote solutions that are necessary in harsh environments.
|
Search Silicon IP
BrainChip Hot IP
Related News
- BrainChip Begins Accepting Pre-Orders of the Akida Edge AI Box
- BrainChip Makes Second-Generation Akida Platform Available to Advance State of Edge AI Solutions
- BrainChip integrates Akida with Arm Cortex-M85 Processor, Unlocking AI Capabilities for Edge Devices
- Edge Impulse and BrainChip Partner to Further AI Development with Support for the Akida platform
- BrainChip Begins Taking Orders of Akida AI Processor Development Kits
Breaking News
- Nuclei System Technology collaborates with Siemens to deliver RISC-V Processor Trace Encoder solution
- Scalable Extreme-Speed IPsec Added to Xiphera's Security Protocols Portfolio
- Semidynamics puts the power of full core customisation into hands of customers
- BrainChip Boosts Space Heritage with Launch of Akida into Low Earth Orbit
- Agile Analog's Christelle Faucon: "Diversity and Equality Are Critical"
Most Popular
- Intel Launches Altera, Its New Standalone FPGA Company
- European Union Seeks Chip Sovereignty Using RISC-V
- Partners Applaud Intel Foundry's Wider Ecosystem Approach
- Sondrel announces two new design contract wins plus two existing Design Consultancy contracts extended
- Scaleway launches its RISC-V servers in the cloud, a world first and a firm commitment to technological independence
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page