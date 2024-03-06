GUC Monthly Sales Report - February 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- March 5, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Feb 2024 were NT1,760 million, increased 1.3% month-over-month but decreased 21.7% year-over-year.

Net sales for Jan through Feb 2024 totaled NT$3,498 million, decreased 19.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2024 2023 MoM (%) YoY (%) Feb 1,760,131 2,248,822 1.3% -21.7% Year to Date 3,497,985 4,335,845 N/A -19.3%

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

GUC Feb 2024 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)

Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,257,322 71 NRE 378,663 22 Others 124,146 7 Total 1,760,131 100

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





