Ethernovia Unveils World's First Single and Quad Port, 10G to 1G Automotive PHY in 7nm

Devices meet rising bandwidth demands of software-defined vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif. – March 5, 2024 – Today, Silicon Valley-based start-up Ethernovia, Inc. announced the sampling of a scalable family of automotive PHY transceivers that scale from 10 Gbps to 1 Gbps over 15 meters of automotive cabling at the industry’s lowest power, critical for software-defined vehicles (SDV) and to deliver the highest level of safety for the next generation of intelligent driving systems and data-rich services.

The devices, ENT11100 and ENT11025, are the only PHY that supports 10 Gbps, 5 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps and 1Gbps in the same device to meet the rising data demands of SDV features, including advanced driver assistance systems, autonomy and over-the-air software while simultaneously simplifying thermal design.

“As demands for the vehicle of the future continue to rise—greater safety, full autonomy, long-range electrification and more—vehicular bandwidth demands rise commensurately,” said Ramin Shirani, Ethernovia co-founder and CEO. “Our PHY family will be integral to making that future vehicle a reality, not only in meeting these rising demands, but doing so while setting a new benchmark for in-vehicle network energy efficiency.”

“Electrification, increasing connectivity demands and the advancement of automated driving functions result in ever increasing requirements on fast and secure data transmission in the vehicle and to the cloud,” said Andreas Aal at Volkswagen Group. “Ethernovia’s new PHY meets these demands by offering energy-efficient, high-bandwidth, low-latency data transmission paired with embedded co-optimized safety and security IP to enable a seamless and holistic architecture transition that paves the way up to future software-defined vehicles.”

The ENT11100 supports both IEEE 802.3ch multi-gigabit 10/5/2.5GBASE-T1 and IEEE 802.3bp 1000BASE-T1.

The ENT11025 supports both IEEE 802.3ch multi-gigabit 2.5GBASE-T1 and IEEE 802.3bp 1000BASE-T1 and is software and pin compatible to the ENT1x100 providing a seamless migration path with a single PCB design.

The single port ENT11100 and ENT11025 are now sampling to customers with the quad port devices sampling later this year. Further details and product briefs can be found on Ethernovia’s website.

The devices are the automotive semiconductor company’s first in a planned family of products encompassing a holistic hardware and software system for the next generation of centralized vehicle architecture. That will include a high-bandwidth, low-latency switch in the 7nm process currently being developed in strategic partnership with leading original equipment manufacturer Continental.

In May 2023, Ethernovia announced the completion of a $64 million Series A funding round with investors including Porsche Automobile Holding SE (Porsche SE), Qualcomm Ventures, VentureTech Alliance, AMD Ventures, Western Digital Capital, Fall Line Capital, Taiwania Capital, ENEA Capital and others.

About Ethernovia

Ethernovia is evolving the future of automobile networks that enable the autonomous driving and electrical vehicle (EV) revolutions. Our breakthrough data transport and acceleration technology ushers in a new era of car connectivity and capabilities required for the software-defined vehicle (SDV). To learn more, please visit www.ethernovia.com and follow us on LinkedIn.





