Flex Logix Joins Intel Foundry USMAG Alliance

Brings industry-leading silicon IP from Flex Logix to Intel Foundry DIB and US Government customers using Intel 18A

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 5, 2024 -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and reconfigurable DSP/AI solutions, announced today that it has joined the Intel Foundry USMAG Alliance in support of US Defense Industrial Base and Government customers. Being a member of the USMAG Alliance assures our USMAG (Military/Aerospace/Government) customers have access to state-of-the-art IP on Intel Foundry's latest generation technology enabling successful designs for mission critical programs for years to come. Flex Logix is already a member of Intel Foundry Accelerator IP alliance with access to the latest Intel Foundry technology for our IPs.

"As part of our IDM 2.0 strategy, Intel Foundry is collaborating with leading IP companies like Flex Logix to create a robust chip design ecosystem for our mutual customers and deliver leading-edge silicon performance for the most demanding applications," said Suk Lee, Vice President, Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry. "I am pleased that Flex Logix is now a member of Intel Foundry Accelerator USMAG alliance, which will enable our Military Aerospace and Government (MAG) customers to get access to their industry-leading portfolio of IPs and software for reconfigurable chips with competitive DSP/AI performance leveraging the secure on-shore manufacturing enabled by Intel Foundry."

"We have extensive experience working with MAG customers and look forward to supporting them now on Intel Foundry. Flex Logix is the leader in embedded FPGA IP with more than 20 licensed customers, more than 40 licensed chips and over 25 chips in silicon," said Geoff Tate, CEO of Flex Logix. "By joining the Intel Foundry USMAG Alliance we are working with Intel Foundry in collaboration to ensure domestic customers creating our nation's critical military, aerospace and government applications can achieve their required security, design and manufacturing objectives using our IP and Software."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. All team members, Executives and Board Members are in the USA (Mountain View and Austin). Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm and 3nm in development. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

