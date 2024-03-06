UMC Reports Sales for February 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, March 6, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2024.

Revenues for February 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) February 17,451,268 16,931,079 520,189 3.07% Jan.-Feb. 36,464,965 36,520,594 -55,629 -0.15%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



