UMC Reports Sales for February 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, March 6, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2024.
Revenues for February 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
February
|
17,451,268
|
16,931,079
|
520,189
|
3.07%
|
Jan.-Feb.
|
36,464,965
|
36,520,594
|
-55,629
|
-0.15%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
