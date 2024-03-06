Imsys develops RISC-V core, looks to AI in space
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (March 1, 2024)
Imsys in Sweden has developed a RISC-V processor core and is part of a project to develop an AI accelerator in space.
Imsys points to a general EU strategy to invest more in the open RISC-V technologyt to strengthen technical independence, stimulate economic growth and increase the pace of innovation, and Imsys is currently applying for EU projects where this is a strength.
RISC-V is also important for designers building chips for space applications, where Imsys works with the Swedish Space Agency and Frontgrade Gaisler and the European Space Agency (ESA).
