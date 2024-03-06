BrainChip Adds Edge Box to Chip and IP Offerings
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (March 5, 2024)
BrainChip has become the latest edge AI chip maker to make its chips available in an “edge box” appliance, via Indian ODM VVDN.
Edge boxes are small standalone systems for AI acceleration, typically used for multi-camera video analytics in smart city or surveillance applications, or in industrial applications where sensor data is aggregated for analysis. They’re becoming an increasingly popular path to market for edge AI chip makers.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
BrainChip Hot IP
Related News
- BrainChip Begins Accepting Pre-Orders of the Akida Edge AI Box
- BrainChip Previews Industry's First Edge Box Powered by Neuromorphic AI IP
- BrainChip Engages VVDN to Deliver Industry's First Commercial Edge Box Based on Neuromorphic Technology
- BrainChip and MYWAI Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Edge AI Solutions
- BrainChip and Unigen Partner to Deliver Powerful, Energy-Efficient Edge AI Server
Breaking News
- Niobium and Veriest collaborate to develop the world's fastest complete FHE accelerator chip
- BrainChip Adds Edge Box to Chip and IP Offerings
- Taalas emerges from stealth with $50 million in funding and a groundbreaking silicon AI technology
- Imsys develops RISC-V core, looks to AI in space
- UMC Reports Sales for February 2024
Most Popular
- Intel Launches Altera, Its New Standalone FPGA Company
- European Union Seeks Chip Sovereignty Using RISC-V
- Scaleway launches its RISC-V servers in the cloud, a world first and a firm commitment to technological independence
- VeriSilicon's industry-leading embedded GPU IP powers HPMicro's high-performance HPM6800 series RISC-V MCU
- BrainChip Boosts Space Heritage with Launch of Akida into Low Earth Orbit