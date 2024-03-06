BrainChip Adds Edge Box to Chip and IP Offerings

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (March 5, 2024)

BrainChip has become the latest edge AI chip maker to make its chips available in an “edge box” appliance, via Indian ODM VVDN.

Edge boxes are small standalone systems for AI acceleration, typically used for multi-camera video analytics in smart city or surveillance applications, or in industrial applications where sensor data is aggregated for analysis. They’re becoming an increasingly popular path to market for edge AI chip makers.

Click here to read more ...













