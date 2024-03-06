Niobium and Veriest collaborate to develop the world's fastest complete FHE accelerator chip

The technology enables data processing without compromising privacy

Petach Tikva, Israel and Dayton, Ohio, US – March 6, 2024 -- Niobium Microsystems, a leading provider of Zero Trust Computing solutions, and Veriest Solutions, a renowned global Electronics Design Services provider, are excited to reveal their collaboration to develop the industry’s first Full-Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) accelerator. This dedicated FHE System-on-Chip (SoC) opens the door to a multitude of innovative applications, unlocking the intrinsic value of data while maintaining its privacy. It also paves the way for new applications across various industries, including finance, healthcare, logistics, and beyond.

Veriest engineers were instrumental in verifying the seamless and correct operation of diverse components within Niobium's FHE accelerator chips. The collaboration between Veriest and Niobium addressed various challenges, including verification of the flawless operation of the microarchitecture supporting the data generation, storage and on-chip data movement enabling computation on encrypted data.

Kevin Yoder, Niobium's President & CEO, noted: "The Veriest team proved to be an invaluable partner in our project. Their experts showcased a remarkable level of professionalism and commitment throughout the collaboration, that proved critical for us achieving our technical and business goals."

Moshe Zalcberg, CEO of Veriest, added: "Niobium is a pioneer in innovative FHE technologies, that can enable a host of different applications that require data to be processed in a secure way. We are honored that our teams could contribute to this challenging project, delivering it on spec, on budget, and on time. This is also a great testimony to our growing customer base in the US region.”

About Niobium Microsystems:

Niobium Microsystems, Inc. develops high performance microelectronic components to enable the secure collection, processing, and distribution of critical data. Niobium offers the world’s fastest complete fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) accelerator and through the company’s dedicated FHE SoC, Niobium will offer the first dedicated hardware capable of advancing FHE into commercial applications. Niobium is headquartered in Dayton, OH with offices in Columbus, Ohio, Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco, California. More information is available at niobiummicrosystems.com.

About Veriest Solutions:

Veriest is an international ASIC design house providing a Full-flow range of professional engineering services. Veriest’s client portfolio includes the full spectrum of globally established semiconductor industry leaders, system companies, and innovative startups developing high-end electronics technology. Headquartered in Israel, Veriest was founded in 2007 and as of 2013 is a subsidiary of Aman Group – a technology powerhouse. Veriest’s engineering teams in Israel, Serbia, Hungary, and UK, include 150 experts in full ASIC design and implementation, functional and formal verification, FPGA design, virtualization, embedded software and other technical domains.

