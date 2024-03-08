TSMC February 2024 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 8, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for February 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for February 2024 was approximately NT$181.65 billion, a decrease of 15.8 percent from January 2024 and an increase of 11.3 percent from February 2023. Revenue for January through February 2024 totaled NT$397.43 billion, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues February 2024 181,648 January 2024 215,785 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (15.8) February 2023 163,174 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 11.3 January to February 2024 397,433 January to February 2023 363,225 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 9.4





