Secure-IC's Securyzr™ Chacha20-Poly1305 Multi-Booster - 800Gbps
TSMC February 2024 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 8, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for February 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for February 2024 was approximately NT$181.65 billion, a decrease of 15.8 percent from January 2024 and an increase of 11.3 percent from February 2023. Revenue for January through February 2024 totaled NT$397.43 billion, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|February 2024
|181,648
|January 2024
|215,785
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(15.8)
|February 2023
|163,174
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|11.3
|January to February 2024
|397,433
|January to February 2023
|363,225
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|9.4
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- TSMC February 2024 Revenue Report
- Credo Launches 112G PAM4 SerDes IP for TSMC N3 Process Technology
- CAST Adds I3C Secondary Controller Core to MIPI IP Product Line
- M31's Revenue Grew Against the Trend by 18.5% Last Year and Will Increase Investment in Advanced Processes This Year
- Marvell Announces Industry's First 2nm Platform for Accelerated Infrastructure Silicon
Most Popular
- Cadence to Acquire BETA CAE, Expanding into Structural Analysis
- Taalas emerges from stealth with $50 million in funding and a groundbreaking silicon AI technology
- Marvell Announces Industry's First 2nm Platform for Accelerated Infrastructure Silicon
- Nuclei System Technology collaborates with Siemens to deliver RISC-V Processor Trace Encoder solution
- SignatureIP announces PCIe Gen 6 Controller IP
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page