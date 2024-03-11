OPENEDGES and SEMIFIVE Partnership Reinforce the SoC Platform

Seoul, South Korea -- March 11, 2024 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES, KOSDAQ: 394280), a total memory subsystem IP provider, proudly unveils a strategic partnership with SEMIFIVE to establish a user-friendly SoC ecosystem, integrating silicon-proven IPs and optimized design methodologies to achieve lower cost, reduced risk, and faster turnaround time. SEMIFIVE, a company specializing in SoC platforms and ASIC design solutions, develops SoC design platforms experts for AI chips. To date, it has developed 3 SoC design platforms and has completed 8 custom silicon tapeouts using the platforms. SEMIFIVE plans to expand its roadmap to respond to customer demand for AI custom silicon.

OPENEDGES’ silicon-proven LPDDR4 DDR controller and PHY IPs have played a pivotal role in SEMIFIVE’s innovative SoC Design Platforms across several consecutive milestones. SEMIFIVE’s SoC Design Platform, a pre-designed and validated with Samsung Foundry’s advanced 14LPP, the 14-nanometer (nm) LPP (Low Power Plus) process technology, which significantly reduces engineering costs in IP support and SoC design. Notably, OPENEDGES’ IPs have exhibited outstanding performance metrics including low latency, reduced area, power consumption, and bandwidth; enhanced an overall SoC efficiency while fully harnessing the capabilities of DRAM technologies. Additionally, these IPs have brought approximately 20% higher hourly data processing capacity and a 50% faster response speed compared to industry competitors. The integration of OPENEDGES’ IPs into the Design Platform has proven to be a popular feature among customers, streamlining chip acquisition swiftly and providing rapid access to guaranteed DRAM performance effortlessly.

Beginning of their partnerships in 2019, OPENEDGES and SEMIFIVE have jointly collaborated to deliver multiple distinct SoC platforms applied across diverse applications, such as AI inference, IoT SoC, and HPC.

"Collaborating with OPENEDGES on our SoC design platform has transformed the game, making custom silicon development fast, affordable, and low-risk—something our customers truly appreciate,” said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "Together, we're focused on creating the next groundbreaking solution that will benefit not only our customers but the entire semiconductor industry."

"We are thrilled to offer our memory system IPs through SEMIFIVE’s design share platform, fostering custom silicon development that’s more cost-effective, faster, and entails reduced development risks," said Sean Lee, the CEO of OPENEDGES Technology. “Being part of this platform’s foundation, we’re proud to provide customers with memory subsystem IPs that drive unparalleled efficiencies to facilitate the broader SoC industry’s healthier growth.”

Furthermore, OPENEDGES and SEMIFIVE are exploring another collaborative opportunity based on the successful collaboration at 14LPP. The ongoing discussions reflect both companies’ commitment to introduce pioneering advancements in the semiconductor panorama.

Image: SEMIFIVE’s AI Inference Platform Board, Chronos

About SEMIFIVE

SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit www.semifive.com

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5X/5/4X/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.






