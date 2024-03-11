Re-imagining Imagination Technologies
By Kevin Krewell, EETimes (March 3, 2024)
Imagination Technologies can trace its roots back to 1985 and has always been based in the United Kingdom (UK). The company has had its share of challenges over the years and is in the process of rebooting with a new management team, but continues to be primarily a graphics IP company with its PowerVR GPU. The key to Imagination’s rebirth is a new management team that Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, a private equity fund that owns the company, has brought in. The company recruited new members from several companies, including Arm, Broadcom, Cadence, CSR, Graphcore, Intel, Microsoft, Nokie, Qualcomm and Samsung, mostly from Imagination’s home country, the UK.
Its GPU is a natural fit with RISC-V CPUs. The Arm Mali graphics core is the only other readily available and capable IP available for 3D graphics (graphics IP is available from Verisilicon as its Vivante GPU, but its limited to 2.5D). It’s not likely that a RISC-V designer will feel comfortable working with an Arm GPU for their design, making Imagination the next logical solution. To that end, Imagination wanted to offer a complete SoC solution by adding its own RISC-V CPU IP cores to go with its GPUs.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Imagination Technologies Group plc Hot IP
Related News
- MulticoreWare and Imagination collaboration accelerates automotive compute workloads
- Imagination launches brand new line of high-performance GPU IP with DirectX
- Intelligent terminals applications given an innovation enhancement through AI acceleration
- Green Hills Software adds support for production-ready RTOS and tools to Imagination Technologies' RISC-V CPUs
- Imagination launches IMG CXM, the smallest GPU to bring effortless user interfaces into homes
Breaking News
- Alphawave Semi Demonstrates 3nm Silicon-Proven 24Gbps Universal Chiplet Express (UCIe) Subsystem for High-Performance AI Infrastructure
- Re-imagining Imagination Technologies
- Omni Design Technologies Offers Swift™ Data Converters for Advanced Software Defined Radio (SDR) Solutions
- OPENEDGES and SEMIFIVE Partnership Reinforce the SoC Platform
- Elevate the performance of your Automotive Application by integrating the IP cores of a 14-bit wideband Time-Interleaved Pipeline Data Converters
Most Popular
- Cadence to Acquire BETA CAE, Expanding into Structural Analysis
- Credo Launches 112G PAM4 SerDes IP for TSMC N3 Process Technology
- Marvell Announces Industry's First 2nm Platform for Accelerated Infrastructure Silicon
- Taalas emerges from stealth with $50 million in funding and a groundbreaking silicon AI technology
- Nuclei System Technology collaborates with Siemens to deliver RISC-V Processor Trace Encoder solution