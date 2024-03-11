Omni Design Technologies Offers Swift™ Data Converters for Advanced Software Defined Radio (SDR) Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- March 11, 2024 -- Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), today announced their silicon IP solutions on advanced FinFET nodes, for Advanced Software Defined Radio (SDR) applications.

Omni Design Technologies’ SDR IP offerings are built using its Swift™ data converter technology, which offers ultra-high-performance ADCs and DACs at low power.

Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) architectures used in advanced SDR applications require many Radio Frequency (RF) Transmit (Tx) and Receive (Rx) channels consisting of data converters, filters, mixers, switches, and low noise amplifiers (LNAs).

Swift™ based data converter and multichannel Tx/Rx solutions from Omni Design Technologies for SDR customers include:

Silicon characterized 12-bit Swift™ 6GSPS ADC ODT-ADS-12B6G-16 suitable for direct RF sampling in backhaul, wireline, and other wireless applications. In development, a 12-bit 4GSPS IQ-ADC ODT-ADS-12B4GIQ-22 and a 12-bit Swift™ 32GSPS ADC ODT-ADS-12B32G-5 targeted for base station applications.

Silicon characterized 12-bit Swift™ 7GSPS current steering DAC ODT-DAC-12B7G-16. In development, 14-bit 8GSPS Swift™ IQ-DAC ODT-DAC-14B8GIQ-22 which generates wide-bandwidth modulated waveforms with high update rates and includes a direct digital synthesizer for signal generation.

GDS ready Swift™ based highly integrated multi-channel analog front end (AFE) ODT-AFE-4T4R-12, which combines eight 12-bit 2GSPS ADCs, and eight 12-bit 2GSPS DACs, delivering four IQ-pairs for multiple Tx/Rx channels. This AFE also includes multiple capless LDOs, a voltage/current reference, and a low jitter 2GHz PLL.

Omni Design Technologies offers high-performance low power IP solutions for next generation SDR applications, featuring more than twenty-five Swift™ data converters and AFE IP cores. Details are in the Omni Design Technologies Product Catalog, enabling clients to speed time-to-market and reduce development and deployment risk.

“Omni Design Technologies is accelerating the deployment of Software Defined Radio IP solutions, enabling our customers to move highly integrated solutions quickly to market and with reduced risk,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “Our offerings, including multichannel transmitter and receiver front ends and Swift™ data converter cores for MIMO SDR architectures, exemplify our commitment to excellence and driving innovation in the fast-moving communications markets.”

For more information about Omni Design Technologies’ IP portfolio, please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IPs, from 28nm down through advanced FinFET nodes, which enable differentiated system-on-chip (SoC), in applications ranging from 5G, wireline and optical communications, LiDAR, radar, automotive networking, AI, image sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Our Swift™ ADC and DAC data converter IP cores range from 6-bit to 14-bit resolution and from a few MSPS to more than 100 GSPS sampling rates. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaboration with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with five additional design centers globally.





