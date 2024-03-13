We'll Need Many More Fabs to Meet $1 Trillion by 2030 Goal
By Nitin Dahad, EETmes (March 12, 2024)
We’ve heard a lot in the last year about how the semiconductor industry could become a $1 trillion market by 2030 in the U.S. with its current growth trajectory. But it’s not as simple as that, as we don’t have the fab capacity—even with the 109 fabs planned to come into operation by 2026, SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha said in his opening keynote at the SEMI Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS 2024) in Vienna, Austria last week.
In a video interview with EE Times, we delved deeper into the numbers and discussed other challenges the industry faces. Manocha talks about the opportunities from AI and the next wave, quantum computing, to drive the market to $5 trillion by 2050; the implication of the news from India, where he is also on the advisory panel for semiconductors, about its latest $15 billion investments into the ecosystem in the country; and about the impending ban on PFAS, the synthetic chemicals vital to produce semiconductors.
Here are some extracts from his conversation:
