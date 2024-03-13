Arteris Expands Automotive Solutions for Armv9 Architecture CPUs
CAMPBELL, Calif., March 13, 2024 -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced the first deliverables of its ongoing partnership with Arm to speed up automotive electronics innovation based on the latest generation of Arm® Automotive Enhanced (AE) technologies. The collaboration integrates Armv9-based Cortex® processors with Arteris system IP to enable autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), cockpit and infotainment, vision, radar and lidar, body and chassis control, and other automotive applications.
"We are at an inflection point in the automotive industry that requires a fundamental rethink of automotive product development and deployment methodologies," said Suraj Gajendra, vice president of products and solutions, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. "The latest generation of Arm Automotive Enhanced compute and software solutions, integrated with Arteris' flexible and configurable Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, means customers can begin development sooner, accelerating time to market for next-generation vehicle electronics."
Arteris has optimized and pre-validated its high-bandwidth, low-latency Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP including its safety capabilities with Arm Cortex-A cores, DynamIQ Shared Units (DSUs) and Generic Interrupt Controller (GIC) using hardware emulation to ensure interoperability. The resulting validation system boots Linux on a multi-cluster Arm design and executes test suites to validate critical cache coherency cases. This ultimately accelerates the path for customers to realize SoCs with high performance and power efficiency for complex and demanding safety-critical tasks with differing workloads while reducing project schedules and costs.
Arteris Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP offers unique flexibility and configurability to allow user-defined configurations for heterogenous topologies, supporting CHI-B, CHI-E, ACE and AXI protocols. It seamlessly integrates with the Arteris non-coherent FlexWay interconnect IP and physically aware FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP.
"Customers are always looking to accelerate the pace of innovation and the Arm Automotive-Enhanced compute portfolio provides the foundation needed to address advanced automotive electronics requirements," said Frank Schirrmeister, vice president of solutions and business development of Arteris. "Through our expanded collaboration with Arm, customers using Arteris system IP benefit from improved productivity and faster time to tapeout."
About Arteris
Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for accelerating system-on-chip (SoC) development across today's electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Arteris Hot IP
Related News
- Arteris Expands Ncore Cache Coherent Interconnect IP To Accelerate Leading-Edge Electronics Designs
- Arteris Ncore Cache Coherent Interconnect IP Certified for ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety Standard
- Arteris Ncore Cache Coherent Interconnect IP Licensed by Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba) for Automotive ADAS
- Arteris IP Ncore Cache Coherent Interconnect Licensed by Bitmain for Sophon TPU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips
- Silicon-Proven Arteris IP Ncore Cache Coherent Interconnect Implemented in Toshiba ISO 26262-Compliant ADAS Chip
Breaking News
- Tenstorrent and MosChip Partner on High Performant RISC-V Design
- Arteris Expands Ncore Cache Coherent Interconnect IP To Accelerate Leading-Edge Electronics Designs
- Arm's Broadest Ever Automotive Enhanced IP Portfolio Designed for the Future of Computing in Vehicles
- Arteris Expands Automotive Solutions for Armv9 Architecture CPUs
- HBM3 Initially Exclusively Supplied by SK Hynix, Samsung Rallies Fast After AMD Validation, Says TrendForce
Most Popular
- Alphawave Semi Demonstrates 3nm Silicon-Proven 24Gbps Universal Chiplet Express (UCIe) Subsystem for High-Performance AI Infrastructure
- Re-imagining Imagination Technologies
- OPENEDGES and SEMIFIVE Partnership Reinforce the SoC Platform
- Agile Analog delivers first full always-on IP subsystem
- Global Top 10 Foundries Q4 Revenue Up 7.9%, Annual Total Hits US$111.54 Billion in 2023, Says TrendForce
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page