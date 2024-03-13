Siemens to demonstrate first pre-silicon simulation environment for Arm Cortex-A720AE for Software Defined Vehicles

March 13, 2024 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today it is adding accelerated pre-silicon development in the cloud to its hardware assisted verification product offering with PAVE360™ software for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV). The solution is the first accelerated simulation environment to support the new Arm® Cortex®-A720AE CPU semiconductor IP, launched in March 2024.

Following the initial announcement of its collaboration with Arm and AWS in late 2023, Siemens is now supporting key Arm ecosystem partners. The integration of select partner enablement solutions to the cloud-based development platform will allow tier one suppliers and OEMs to develop early software for Arm’s new Cortex-A720AE IP, a break from the tradition of waiting for silicon before being able to develop software for the latest semiconductor IP. This empowers automotive software teams to shift-left, by providing extremely fast cloud-based simulation speeds for iterative pre-silicon software development, debug and validation long before first silicon availability.

“The automotive industry’s move to the software defined vehicle means that traditional software and hardware development processes are no longer valid and must evolve to meet the industry’s demands,” said Mike Ellow, Executive Vice President, Electronic Design Automation, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Our partnership with Arm, supporting an accelerated simulation environment with Cortex-A720AE CPU, is helping to address automotive industry challenges by reducing time-to-market for SDV software through the availability of accelerated automotive platforms well ahead of silicon.”

By delivering a PAVE360 cloud-based software development solution on AWS cloud services, developers can experience simulation speeds that rival those of evaluation boards and remove the reliance on conventional slow on-premises modeling and simulation infrastructures. The solution is available today to select software ecosystem partners, tier-one suppliers and OEMs, with broad availability planned afterwards.

“The driver experience is being redefined by a surge of software requirements and AI advances, and as vehicle electronics become increasingly complex automakers have to continue to innovate at pace,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. “By collaborating on new virtual platforms with industry leaders like Siemens, we’re putting our latest Automotive Enhanced technologies into the hands of software developers way ahead of silicon availability to dramatically accelerate time to market for the industry.”

To learn more about Siemens' hardware assisted verification product offering, PAVE360 and its support for the Arm Cortex-A720 AE IP, visit Siemens at the embedded world conference from April 9th to 11th, Nuremberg, Germany, or visit https://blogs.sw.siemens.com/pave360/2024/03/13/new-accelerated-modeling-for-automotive-development-is-here/

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.





