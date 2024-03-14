Former Moortec executives create chip monitor startup
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (March 14, 2024)
Stephen Crosher and other former executives with Moortec Semiconductor Ltd. have founded Monic Semiconductor Ltd. (Plymouth, England).
The goal of the company is to “develop the next generation of monitors and sensors to address the power, performance and reliability challenges faced by complex silicon systems.”
