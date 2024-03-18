After TSMC fab in Japan, advanced packaging facility is next
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (March 18, 2024)
Japan’s efforts to reboot its chip industry are likely to get another boost: an advanced packaging facility set up by TSMC. That seems a logical expansion to TSMC’s $7 billion front-end chip manufacturing fab built in Kumamoto on Japan’s southern island Kyushu.
In other words, a back-end packaging facility will follow the front-end fab to complement the chip manufacturing ecosystem in Japan amid considerations to diversify semiconductor supply chains beyond Taiwan due to geopolitical tensions. Trade media has been abuzz about TSMC setting up an advanced packaging plant and a new Reuters report supports this premise.
