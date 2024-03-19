Spectral Releases Advanced Quality Assurance & Data Analytics tool to validate advanced node Memory Compilers

Quality Assurance, Memory Compilers, Memory Development Platform, SRAMs, 3nm & 5nm process nodes

SOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 19, 2024 -- Spectral Design & Test Inc. (SDT) is announcing today the addition of an analysis tool to its Memory Development Platform (MDP) software. MemoryQual™ that will enable Memory IP developers and IC designers to improve the quality of their end products.

Tiling complex Memory arrays and characterizing them over a slew of parameters can be a very daunting task. Memory Compiler developers use a combination of raw characterized data and scripts to generate enormous amount of critical data that is eventually used as building blocks for advanced chip level integration. On rare occasions, faulty data in the compilers can lead to timing closure issues. To build the confidence level and sanctity of the timing, power and area views generated by the Memory Compiler developers, a set of Quality Assurance text and graphical reports is imperative. Additionally, chip designers can use the charts generated by MemoryQual to select parameters that give them the most optimal Performance Power, Area outcomes.

SDT is the only independent foundation IP developer that is addressing the needs of several of its Embedded Memory customers, who require the best software tools to address their chip development needs "Our customers have extreme needs for high speed low power reliable embedded Memory in advanced nodes, it is imperative that Memory compilers have data integrity and transparency, we internally use MemoryQual to validate SDT compilersin the 3nm/5nm process nodes, our end users also get to use this tool to make their selection of Memory macros. ” said Deepak Mehta President & CEO of SDT.

Spectral will be demonstrating it’s most advance MDP platform namely MemoryCanvas, MemoryTime and MemoryQual at GOMAC 2024 in Charleston, South-Carolina, USA.

About Spectral Design & Test, Inc.

Spectral is a point solution provider specialized in embedded memory development. Our products address the needs of library developers & SOC designers. Spectral currently supports customers in several different markets namely medical, IoT, 5G infrastructure and many others. For more information, visit http://www.spectral-dt.com or email us at sales@spectral-dt.com





